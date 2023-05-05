Free Museum Day returns to the Ligonier Valley this Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antiochian Heritage Museum, Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience, and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will all offer free admission along with special activities and demonstrations for visitors throughout the day.

“I’m looking forward to my first Free Museum Day,” said Kimberly Cady, the Lincoln Highway Experience’s new executive director. “It’s a great opportunity for community residents and visitors from outside our area to discover the incredible art and history of the Ligonier Valley.”

