Free Museum Day returns to the Ligonier Valley this Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antiochian Heritage Museum, Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience, and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will all offer free admission along with special activities and demonstrations for visitors throughout the day.
“I’m looking forward to my first Free Museum Day,” said Kimberly Cady, the Lincoln Highway Experience’s new executive director. “It’s a great opportunity for community residents and visitors from outside our area to discover the incredible art and history of the Ligonier Valley.”
Visitors can begin their fun day of museum exploration at any one of the following sites.
Antiochian Heritage Museum | Route 711, 6 Miles North of Ligonier
The Antiochian Heritage Museum collects and exhibits objects such as textiles, inlaid woodwork, metal crafts, jewelry, engravings, prints, and religious art. A permanent exhibit highlights Saint Raphael, a bishop from Damascus who served Orthodox communities throughout the United States. Changing exhibits emphasize Antiochian heritage through the centuries and across different parts of the world, including Westmoreland County and western Pennsylvania. Free Museum Day participants are encouraged to bring their walking shoes and explore the wooded Meditation Trail. Horse-drawn carriage rides will also be available (weather permitting) from 1 to 3 p.m.
Route 30 East, Laughlintown
Shortly after the founding of Laughlintown in 1797 by Robert Laughlin, Philip Freeman purchased the land where Compass Inn now stands. This site was an ideal location for an inn. Situated at the base of Laurel Hill along the Pennsylvania State Road, the inn became a popular stagecoach stop in 1799 from the tremendous amount of people traveling the state road. Compass Inn brings the stagecoach stop alive during Free Museum Day with live musical entertainment featuring the autoharp, dulcimer, and bowed psaltery. Historian and reenactor Tom Melville will engage visitors in a rousing game of 19th-century American cricket.
Fort Ligonier | Intersection of routes 30 & 711, Ligonier
The authentically reconstructed 18th-century British fort and buildings come to life on Free Museum Day with French commands echoing off fort walls as interpreters portray the everyday life of French soldiers and civilians during the French and Indian War. Visitors will see colorfully attired French forces maneuvering and firing muskets during Fort Ligonier’s special French Garrison Weekend. Visitors will see the exceptional art collection, amazing archaeological finds and rare artifacts including the Washington-Lafayette pistols. Kids can play the 18th-century way with Colonial games and toys.
Ligonier Valley Rail Road | 3032 Idlewild Hill Lane, Ligonier Township
The restored Darlington Train Station shares the fascinating stories of the Ligonier Valley Railroad, founded by Judge Thomas Mellon in 1877 that carried more than 9 million passengers and hauled 32 million tons of freight during its operations until the last run in 1952. The Ligonier Valley Railroad gave birth to tourism throughout the Ligonier Valley when hundreds of thousands of Pittsburghers were drawn to the beautiful mountains, scenery and recreational opportunities of the Ligonier Valley from the late 1800s to the mid 1950s. Kids can hop aboard and join the conductor for a fun trackless train ride while adults learn more about the valley’s legendary rail road.
Lincoln Highway Experience | Route 30 East at Kingston Dam, Unity Twp.
Discover 100+ years of Lincoln Highway history at the largest museum in America dedicated to sharing the story of the first coast-to-coast highway. Located on the Lincoln Highway between Latrobe and Ligonier, in the beautiful Laurel Highlands, it’s the light-hearted museum for seniors and juniors (and everyone in between). It’s where all end their visit surrounded by authentic and meticulously restored 1930s very large Lincoln Highway artifacts. Free Museum Day attendees will discover the amazing history of the road they travel daily and how fun road trips were in the 1930s and 1940s! Visitors top off their visit with a piece of pie and beverage at the authentically restored diner.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art
| Route 711 South, Ligonier Twp.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art located in a charmingly chic log cabin surrounded by stunning flower gardens and the Donald Robinson Sculpture Garden provides a tranquil oasis for visitors to enjoy art and nature. The museum features rotating exhibitions of American art and Free Museum Day visitors will some of the first to see the amazing artwork in wood, glass and oils created by the Sirofchuck family. The museum will also hold a special scavenger hunt on Free Museum Day for children to collect treasures.
“According to the American Alliance of Museums, 97% of Americans believe that museums are educational assets for their communities,” said Fort Ligonier Director of Marketing and Public Relations Julie Donovan. “We are so fortunate to have this many outstanding cultural sites throughout the Ligonier Valley. The museum partners look forward all year to welcoming our community’s residents and visitors from across the region for this special day.”
Visitors are eligible to win a $250 gift certificate to spend in the Ligonier Valley by visiting at least four of the six museums. Free Museum Day in the Ligonier Valley is generously supported with a grant by the Ligonier Valley Endowment.
