The Westmoreland County Food Bank is sponsoring a free summer food distribution for kids as part of its Summer Food Service Program.
Free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children ages birth to 18 will be available each Tuesday and Friday from July 7 through Aug. 21.
Meals will be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. outside of Robindale Energy (the former Latrobe Elementary School) at the corner of 1501 Ligonier Street and Minehan Avenue in Latrobe.
There are no boundary or income restrictions to receive meals.
Curbside pickup is available by driving up to the location from Ligonier Street. Those picking up meals can remain in their vehicles or walk up to receive meals.
More information is available on Facebook at fb.me/summerfoodlatrobe.
