The Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding a free fishing outing for military veterans on Oct. 2 at the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen’s Club.
Original designed for veterans with disabilities, the organization has recently extended the invitation to all military veterans for the event that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While the event is free, preregistration is required. The organization will provide one-on-one instructions and an experienced mentor so first timers are welcome. All veterans need to do is provide their own transportation and a lawn chair. Trout Unlimited will provide lunch, bottled drinks and snacks, prepared and served by the Boy Scouts.
To register, e-mail Trout Unlimited at info@forbestrailtu.org with first and last name and contact information. Thirty seats have been reserved for veterans with a VA-qualifying disability until Sept. 1. The deadline for registration is Sept. 17, but early registration is strongly encouraged.
In the chance of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Oct. 9 at the same time and location.
