Military veterans are invited to a free day of fishing, food and fun at Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen’s Club in Derry Township on Oct. 1.

The event, which is in its fifth year, is sponsored by the Forbes Trail and Ken Sink chapters of Trout Unlimited along with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Originally designed for military veterans with disabilities, it is now open to all veterans ranging from experienced anglers to those fishing for the first time.

