A free fishing derby will be held Sunday, April 23, at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, the Westmoreland County Sportsmen’s League and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Registration is free for all ages and begins at Pavilion #12 at 7:15 a.m. Adults age 16 and over must display a valid 2023 Pennsylvania Fishing License. There will be a door prize drawing for all registered youth participants following the derby. All contestants must be registered by noon to be eligible for prizes from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
