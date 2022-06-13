A free Father’s Day fishing derby will be held Sunday, June 19, at Twin Lakes Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, the Westmoreland County Sportsmen’s League, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Registration is free and begins at 7 a.m. at the boathouse on the lower lake. There will be a door prize drawing following the derby for all registered youth participants. All contestants must be registered by noon to be eligible for trophies and prizes.
First- and second-place trophies and merchandise will be awarded for the longest trout, longest carp, and longest other fish of legal size in both adult and youth categories. Trophies will also be awarded for the best “Catch of the Day” for youth and adults. Adults age 16 and over must display a valid 2022 Pennsylvania fishing license.
Twin Lakes Park is located just east of Greensburg, and is accessible via Donohoe Road from U.S. Route 30. For more information, please call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
