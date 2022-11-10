How would you like to own a piece of memorabilia related to Latrobe’s most famous neighbor? Now is your chance as an online auction offering contents from Fred Rogers’ family summer home is scheduled later this month.
The articles available at a public auction include articles that span generations from two houses, a cabin, wood shop and multiple garages in Unity Township. The buildings belonged to Nancy Rogers Crozier and Dan Crozier, Fred Rogers’ sister and brother-in-law. The couple owned the buildings and contents prior to their respective deaths in 2019 and 2013.
According to a press release announcing the auctions from Reed’s Auction Co., antiques and modern collectibles are among the items that will be in three auctions. The first two auctions feature items from the Croziers’ main house and summer home and are live. The third auction will start soon.
As children, Fred and Nancy spent summers at the Old Orchard Drive property, and the Croziers later made it their permanent home.
Jason Reed, co-owner of the auction house, is excited about the prospect of auctioning off the items.
“I grew up in Latrobe. Mr. and Mrs. Crozier were a big part of the community,” Reed said. “How many opportunities do you have in your lifetime to come across the family that has been so giving to this community?”
Some items to be auctioned off include sterling silver sets, artwork, vintage toys, a large Arnold Palmer autograph collection and an autographed Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. Proceeds will go to the Croziers’ family members.
The first and second auctions are slated to end Nov. 15 and 20, respectively. On Nov. 11, the public can view the items from the first and second auctions at the Old Orchard Drive property, located as you are leaving Latrobe near the former McBroom’s property. The third auction will also run for approximately two weeks.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.