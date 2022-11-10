How would you like to own a piece of memorabilia related to Latrobe’s most famous neighbor? Now is your chance as an online auction offering contents from Fred Rogers’ family summer home is scheduled later this month.

The articles available at a public auction include articles that span generations from two houses, a cabin, wood shop and multiple garages in Unity Township. The buildings belonged to Nancy Rogers Crozier and Dan Crozier, Fred Rogers’ sister and brother-in-law. The couple owned the buildings and contents prior to their respective deaths in 2019 and 2013.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

