Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds Frank Schiefer announced this week that his office has launched a free fraud detection feature for property owners.
He noted that AlertMe fraud alert feature is “ready for use” at no cost to county residents.
Schiefer said the Recorder of Deeds department took the step to provide the new alert feature after it began receiving questions last year about potential property title fraud from constituents.
“I have seen some of the ads on television about protecting property rights, so I can understand why some people may be concerned,” he said. “When we decided to move ahead with a major software upgrade this past spring, I asked our software provider, DTS, what could be done at minimal impact to our budget and cost to our taxpayers.”
AlertMe examines all new filings, including corrections to existing documents and searches for matches based on user-specified criteria. If a match is found in a future filing, an alert is emailed detailing document type, instrument number, etc., so residents can track suspicious activity for deeds, mortgages and other property-related transactions.
Users can sign up for AlertMe access through the county website, where a confirmation email will be sent, setting up a PIN number. This step will prevent any malicious use of AlertMe. Users can define the names of anything they wish to monitor.
“This feature is a major convenience and time-saver, and should give property owners in Westmoreland County a little more peace of mind in the security of their property,” Schiefer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.