An Interfaith Service this Sunday will be the opening event for this year’s Greater Latrobe Fourth of July celebration.
The service will be held 3 p.m. June 26 at the Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St.
During the service, 156 area veterans who have passed away since last year will be honored with the playing of “Taps.” Local service members and veterans will also be recognized, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Lindsay McConahy, Kendall McConahy and Sarah Daniels will sing the national anthem. Latrobe Boy Scout Troop 1304 will provide a color guard.
Members of the Fourth of July Choir will be accompanied by Julie Sexton singing several music pieces.
Four students from Latrobe Elementary School will read poems and essays they wrote as well.
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels will be joined by representatives of the Lions, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Laurel Area Faith in Action, each leading a part of the service.
While the Interfaith Service is the kickoff event for this year’s festivities, the Greater Latrobe celebration will be held on just one day this year, July 2.
The Independence Day celebration will be an “old-fashioned, community” focused event, organizer Beth Straka said.
“We want to take it back to what it used to be,” Straka said.
The grand marshal for the parade will be Unity Township’s Victory Brinker, an “America’s Got Talent” finalist. The parade is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. beginning at Ligonier Street and Irving Avenue.
Returning is the Firecracker 5-mile Run along with numerous craft and food vendors. Games and events for kids will be available throughout the day. The celebration will close with a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
