Over the many years that I have lived, I have encountered many words in my journalistic career. Many people don’t know it, but when I was trained back in the early 60s, I was told to keep my descriptive vocabulary on the level of a fifth grader. Could it be that these levels of writing have been bumped up a bit?
One day many years ago while attending a luncheon at Mountain View Inn I had the privilege of meeting a prominent guest speaker, a news broadcaster from KDKA-TV, Liz Miles. Upon greeting her, this question popped into my mind. “What level of vocabulary are you told to use when presenting the news?” Keep in mind, this was the 80’s or 90’s. Her response – “Third grade.”
So, I hope you can understand where I am coming from. Would be using longer words or those more sophisticated up the grade level for my readers to understand? That became my next question. I became fascinated with bigger words such as ‘metaphor.’
It’s not hard to figure out that when a Pee Vee mind gets ahold of a thought or two, that explanations can become a bit twisted. This word lends itself to patterns of thought — or two. If an audience of eager learners never heard of this word, what do you think would be the first thing that would come to mind?
“Hey, Pee Vee, I met a four. She wasn’t all that beautiful, but she sure had a nice personality!”
It’s crazy when you think of it. We Americans always strive to be the best we can be in whatever we do. Our achievements are honored by receiving trophies, medals, or pins for placing first to third, not eighth to tenth. “Hey Mark, I see you placed tenth in the Pro-Life’ Marathon recently.” That should be tops, but it isn’t. He will strive to finish first, second, or third, because those numbers mean more. I can’t see what the difference is between a ‘ten’ and a ‘one’ is other than to say that when we speak of competition of sorts, it’s always placing ‘first,’ ‘second,’ and ‘third’ on up, but when we talk about women, for example, a ‘ten,’ is a mighty fine-looking lady!
Now, get a handle on this. The other day I was in the doctor’s office and was asked, “From one to 10 with 10 being the worst as far as your pain, what number would you pick?
Our neighborhood golfer, Dave, may state, I was out on the golf course when I met a four-some coming in my direction. Then suddenly, a ball dropped 12 feet from where I was standing. I was startled a bit. That was my warning to expect other balls coming my way. Since these sportsmen and women usually play in groups of four, I figured three balls were about to descend upon me and be on the lookout for them. I heeded to the warning to be prepared for their coming.
Just hearing the word “metaphor” may remind Sharon she met a four-member family at Latrobe’s Holy Family Church last Sunday.
According to About.com, “A metaphor is a figure of speech in which an implied comparison is made between two unlike things that actually have some important in common.”
I happened to come across this metaphor from the Diocese of Pittsburgh website describing a metaphor: “A Church that limits itself to just carrying out administrative duties, caring for its tiny flock, is a Church that in the long run will get sick. The pastor who isolates himself is not a true pastor of sheep, but a “hairdresser” for sheep who spends his time putting curlers on them instead of going to look for others.”
While furthering my investigation on this word, I came upon more common usages of the word that brought a smile to my face. See if you recognize the following: “Laughter is the best medicine.” “She is just a late bloomer.” Time is money.” Finally, “You are my sunshine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.