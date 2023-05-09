Avoid those summertime blues as Live! Casino Pittsburgh launches its exclusive, locally produced brew, Live! Lime Lager. Unity Township’s Four Seasons Brewing Co. created and produces the Live! Lime Lager with warmer weather in mind. Combining the flavors of the flaked maize and lime zest provides a refreshing and light, easy to drink beer.

“We’re excited to forge this great local partnership with Four Seasons Brewing to produce Live! Lime Lager,” said Bryan Prettyman, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “This beer was made specifically with our guests and the community in mind. If you’re a beer aficionado, this is the place to be.”

