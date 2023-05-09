Avoid those summertime blues as Live! Casino Pittsburgh launches its exclusive, locally produced brew, Live! Lime Lager. Unity Township’s Four Seasons Brewing Co. created and produces the Live! Lime Lager with warmer weather in mind. Combining the flavors of the flaked maize and lime zest provides a refreshing and light, easy to drink beer.
“We’re excited to forge this great local partnership with Four Seasons Brewing to produce Live! Lime Lager,” said Bryan Prettyman, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “This beer was made specifically with our guests and the community in mind. If you’re a beer aficionado, this is the place to be.”
This perfect, summer beer can be sampled at the casino on May 30. To add to the excitement, there will be swag give-a-ways at the sampling.
“Having local offerings that are familiar and enjoyed by our guests is a priority. It also allows us to feature the flavors of Westmoreland County to our visitors and guests from outside the area,” said Nathan Long, Live! Casino beverage general manager.
This new collaboration is part of Live! Casino’s ongoing effort to support local businesses. Live! Casino offers many opportunities to stimulate your taste buds with the exclusive lager as new events are added to the casino schedule regularly. The Live! Lime Lager is available at all five venues, totaling seven bars within the casino.
“We are excited to partner with a local brewery to continue showcasing our local partners to our guests and always bring them something new and exciting,” said Dorothy Celli, Live! Casino food and beverage marketing manager.
Upcoming events where you can enjoy the lager include Guy’s Burger Night at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen and Bar every Tuesday, Live! Taco Tuesday & Trivia (trivia hosted by Buzz Worthy Pub Trivia!) every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. in the Sports & Social Steel City, PBR Mashup on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Summer Fridays on the Patio at Guy Fieri’s Restaurant and Bar beginning at 11 a.m., and Hot Country Nights; 21+ events starting with up-and-coming singer and songwriter from Kentucky, Tyler Booth on May 11. Car show season is kicking into high gear and the Live! Casino is no exception, hosting a car show on Aug. 6. Additional events can be found at Live!’s website, pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com.
Mark Pavlik, owner and head brewer of Four Seasons Brewing Co., said it takes about four weeks from brew to consumption for the casino’s Live! Lime Lager. The process of creating the exclusive lager includes malting, milling, mashing, extraction and separating, the hop and boiling process, removal of the hops, cooling, fermentation, separation and aging. The brew uses over 40 pounds of limes in the recipe to add the unique refreshing flavor.
Four Seasons Brewing Co. has been in its current location along Lloyd Avenue Extension for 10 years and is continuing to expand. They most recently doubled their capacity for production with the purchase of new equipment last May. Pavlik and Long worked collaboratively to create an original and flavorful lager for Live! Casino.
“We are excited to work with Live! on this project. Hopefully it’s the first of many,” said Pavlik. “The collaborative effort brings a mouth-watering experience to the casino’s guests, with hopes to continue to do so in the future.”
Four Seasons Brewing Co. offers live music every Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m., Happy Hour, Trivia Nights, and more. The bar features 15 all in-house brews on tap, a specialty cocktail and locally made wines. Marino’s American Eatery at Four Seasons Brewing offers salads, handhelds, wood-fired pizzas to enjoy with Four Seasons Brewing brews. Features and events can be found at www.fsbrewing.com. The Four Seasons Brewing Co.’s 2nd Annual Car Cruise is set for Sunday, May 21, from 1-5 p.m. The $5 donation for the event goes to support Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House, a local organization that supports veterans and their families.
