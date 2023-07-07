PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 2037 (Four Mile Run Road) between Route 2033 (Bethel Church Road) and Route 2008 (Jefferson School Road) in Cook Township.
Work will begin Monday, July 10, and will continue until mid-September, weather and operational dependent.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing bridge, install a precast box culvert bridge with wing walls, and perform roadway widening, paving, and guide rail installation.
A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 2033 (Bethel Church Road), Route 711, Route 2043 (Darlington Road), Route 2008 (Jefferson School Road) and Route 2037 (Four Mile Run Road).
PennDOT Department Force Bridge Crews will be performing the work.
