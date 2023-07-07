PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 2037 (Four Mile Run Road) between Route 2033 (Bethel Church Road) and Route 2008 (Jefferson School Road) in Cook Township.

Work will begin Monday, July 10, and will continue until mid-September, weather and operational dependent.

