Since 1945, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, through its members, volunteers and staff, has been doing its best to make the community a better place to live, work and do business.
On Friday, at the chamber’s first-ever Membership Appreciation Luncheon, at DiSalvo’s Station Restaurant, it honored three of its members that have been there since the beginning. Those members are the Latrobe Bulletin, Carpenter Technology, formerly known as Latrobe Specialty Steel, and St. Vincent College.
Chamber Executive Director Briana Tomack and board President Jeff Minkovich were there to present representatives from the three members with awards and proclamations from the Westmoreland County Commissioners.
In addition, Tomack and Minkovich also honored members who have been with the Chamber for 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 years, as part of the program. Tomack also made sure to thank board members, committee members and volunteers, without whom a lot of the chamber events, programming and initiatives wouldn’t happen, she said.
“The Chamber volunteers give their time to help, plan and execute events, they put stuff up, they take stuff down, they empty the trash and do whatever is assigned,” Tomack said.
However, Tomack told attendees at the lunch that the three honoree businesses were the ”biggest reason” for the event. The three members have been pillars of the community and members for 78 years.
“They’ve been here from the very beginning and longer than pretty much all of us,” said Tomack, who added that they all have her deepest gratitude.
Accepting the honor for St. Vincent College was Jeff Mallory, executive vice president and COO of the college, who added that the members are “indebted and grateful for Jeff and Briana and the work they do for the Chamber.”
St. Vincent College is a private Benedictine college founded in 1846 by Boniface Wimmer, a monk from Bavaria. The college is operated by the Benedictine monks of St. Vincent Archabbey, the first Benedictine monastery in the United States, and also founded by Wimmer.
Amy Hugus accepted the honor for Carpenter Technology, formerly known as Latrobe Specialty Steel and Latrobe Steel Electric. Carpenter Technology is a global leader in innovation and manufacture a variety of products across numerous industries, including aerospace, transportation and defense, just to name a few.
“I would like to thank the Chamber. We’ve been active in the past and we plan to be very active in the future,” said Hugus, general manager of operations at Carpenter Technology.
Finally, the Bulletin’s award was presented to Tara Ewanits, managing editor of the Latrobe Bulletin and Ligonier Echo.
Tomack said the Bulletin recently celebrated its 120th anniversary and “exemplifies a real community publication.”
Ewanits also thanked the Chamber and added that the newspaper and Chamber are a perfect partnership.
“We have similar goals of promoting and nurturing the community and the businesses in it.”
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.