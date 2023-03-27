Since 1945, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, through its members, volunteers and staff, has been doing its best to make the community a better place to live, work and do business.

On Friday, at the chamber’s first-ever Membership Appreciation Luncheon, at DiSalvo’s Station Restaurant, it honored three of its members that have been there since the beginning. Those members are the Latrobe Bulletin, Carpenter Technology, formerly known as Latrobe Specialty Steel, and St. Vincent College.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.