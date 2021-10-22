In a presentation to the school board Tuesday, the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) announced $157,365 in program grants to the Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD). The foundation is able to provide these grants through the support of donations from GLSD staff, parents, alumni, community members and EITC business donations.
These grants include support for the Leader in Me curriculum for the 9th Grade Freshman Focus course, the District-wide 2025 Education Initiative and the Elementary Morning Meeting curriculum. In addition, the foundation purchased equipment for the new Tech Lab I & II courses which includes 3-D printers, laser engravers and CNC machines, granted funds for six new ACTIVE Panel systems that will create additional mobile global classrooms in the district and invested in 10 new outdoor access points to expand WIFI access for buildings. Proceeds from the 2019 River City Brass Holiday concert will assist with the purchase of new band shells for the auditorium.
Through the generosity of the 2020 GOAL Magazine Golf Outing and Paint N Sip event the Special Education department will receive $28,700 to support autistic, life skills and emotional support classrooms.
In addition to the program grants, the GLPIEF awarded over $29,000 in scholarships to 25 deserving Greater Latrobe students in June 2021.
GLPIEF’s ongoing efforts include the Wildcats Emergency Fund, which is a fund established for students in need and can provide immediate financial support related to clothing, food and school supplies, and more.
GLPIEF also announced the 2021-2022 Annual Fund — What a Difference Opportunity Makes giving campaign. According to the foundation, gifts of any size make a difference and will positively impact the educational experience and unique educational opportunities of GLSD students.
In its 10 years of existence, GLPIEF has raised more than $6 million in support of the school district.
To learn more, visit https://glpief.org/programs/annual-fund/ or call Jessica Golden, executive director, at 724-539-4200, ext. 23406.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Resolution retaining John H. Liza. of Professional Real Estate Appraisal Services for appraisal services;
- Contracts with various organizations and programs related to services not provided by the district;
- Overnight and out-of-state field trips for the marching band, National Honor Society, forensic team, Vietnam studies, varsity wrestling team, varsity baseball team and chamber/concert choirs;
- Calendar change for an Act 80 Day on Sept. 29 for Baggaley Elementary School due to a power outage;
- Various gifts, grants and donations;
- Resolution naming Daniel Watson, business administrator, as district’s authorized representative and Jody Brahosky, board secretary, as alternate, on the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium for supplies and fuel;
- Resolution granting permission to advertise jointly as a member of the WIU Joint Purchasing Consortium for 2022-23 school year;
- Resignations for Mallorie Palanko, Margaret Toohey and Darlene Allshouse; hiring of Giovanna Sunseri as substitute teacher and Christina Blotzer, Sara Gaffney, Julianne Herzl-Felix and Mallorie Palanko as support personnel.
