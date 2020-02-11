State police at Indiana report foul play is not suspected in the death of a West Lebanon woman who was found dead in an overturned vehicle in a stream in Armstrong Township, Indiana County, after having been reported missing Friday.
Lori Ann Lane, 55, of West Lebanon was pronounced dead at the scene by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. at 4:52 p.m. Friday. She had been reported missing by her husband earlier that day after last seeing her between 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a passerby spotted Lane’s silver 2003 Honda Pilot overturned in a stream along Taylor Road around 4 p.m. Friday. Police and emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene and found Lane unresponsive inside the vehicle.
Overman noted Lane’s cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results. The coroner’s report also indicated foul play is not suspected.
No funeral home had been chosen, according to the coroner’s report.
State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police at 724-357-1960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.