Back in the 1990s, Tona McCallister of Hempfield Township met a little girl named Vanessa that a family in her church was fostering.
“I think I would like to do that,” she said.
She and her husband Dave had a lot of land and a big house, and their own children, Rachel, Justin and David at that time were 3, 9 and 11, respectively. She thought that since she was a young stay-at-home mom that they would be able to welcome more children into their family.
The couple became involved with the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau in 1994. Vanessa was placed with the McCallisters about two years later, and was 7 when the couple adopted her.
“At first, foster care was scary, but when I was told that I was being adopted, it was one of the best days of my life,” she said.
She’s now 27 and the last of the McCallister siblings living at home.
In nearly three decades, Tona McCallister has been the foster mom to nearly 200 children of all ages. Some were temporary or respite placements, so they didn’t stay long. Others stayed for extended periods of time, sometimes for years until they aged out of the system.
“I’ve had custody of several children, too,” said McCallister, who continued fostering after her husband passed away in 2005.
She took a break for a few years, then four years ago started fostering through the program at Adelphoi in Latrobe, one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for youth and families. She’s had as many as four or five foster children at a time. Many were sibling groups, which are often difficult to place. She currently has custody of two sisters, ages 12 and 14.
Teenagers are often difficult to place, too.
“When I worked with the county, the problem was that nobody would take teenage girls coming off heroin, or teenager girls who were running away or who were promiscuous,” McCallister said. “Nobody wanted them.”
Many foster children have experienced trauma, she added, and they need assurance that no matter what, their caregivers would be there for them.
“They need to know that you will be there, without judgment, if they need you,” she said. “I don’t judge the family because but for the grace of God, there go I. I was very fortunate to have a great home growing up.”
McCallister noted that today’s children have been exposed to a lot more challenges in the last five years than they were before.
“There are now a lot of different things to deal with,” she said. “You have the kids 24/7, but we can’t do it without the services. I love my caseworker. She’s very on top of things. The person I worked with at the children’s bureau was amazing, too. If there was a problem, we would do our best to accommodate the children.”
Foster parents help youngsters and teens to overcome obstacles and to have ordinary lives with sports, proms, getting their driver’s licenses, finding jobs and preparing for the future.
“We’re trying to build structure in their lives,” McCallister said, adding that it isn’t always easy. “Teenagers are teenagers and they want to let go of the apron strings. If you’re not their biological family member, they might feel like they don’t owe you anything. You have to work harder with those kids to get them to trust you. But it’s very worth it when it works out. Sometimes they come after they leave and say ‘thanks for putting up with me.’”
McCallister considers her family blessed that her birth children, who are now grown and on their own, not only called the foster children their siblings but, she said, “They have loved each and every child.”
When asked what’s been the most rewarding thing about being a foster parent, she replied, “Everything.”
