May is National Foster Care Awareness Month. In Pennsylvania, 14,070 children are currently in foster care, just a subset of the nearly 400,000 children in foster care in the United States. Many of these children are searching for their forever homes, with almost 3,000 waiting to be adopted.

For 11-year-old Haley, life with her foster parents has been a whirlwind of firsts. From camping and cornhole to sports and straight A’s, a whole new world of opportunities opened up when she found her home with Lacey and Tara Kitner.

