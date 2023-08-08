Foster family finds art imitating life

JESSICA AND JOSH FEND

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Fend family experiences an instance of art imitating life when they settle in to watch the acclaimed 2018 film “Instant Family” starring Mark Wahlberg on movie night.

The film depicts the story of a couple who venture into foster care with the intention of expanding their family. But, their lives take an unexpected turn when they form a bond with three siblings, including a teenager, and embark on an unpredictable journey as a family of five.

