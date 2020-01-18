Two of the area’s most popular events — Fort Ligonier Days and the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival — were among the top grant recipients Friday during Westmoreland County’s annual tourism grant program presentation at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
In all, 42 Westmoreland County tourism-related businesses and organizations were awarded a combined $368,042 at the presentation. Sixty-six applications were submitted for this year’s program.
Fort Ligonier Days Inc. was awarded a $17,000 marketing grant for the annual Fort Days, a fall event which commemorates the key engagement of the French and Indian War at Fort Ligonier. The grant funding will be used to promote the festival through online advertising, brochure distribution, social media marketing, and television ads in and around Pittsburgh, Altoona, northern Maryland and West Virginia.
Additionally, Fort Ligonier received a $14,598 marketing grant for a digital marketing campaign to promote the fort’s galleries, year-round event schedule and reenactments.
The Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, slated for July 2-5, 2020 at Twin Lakes Park, received a $17,000 marketing grant. The funding will be used to promote the event through a multimedia marketing campaign featuring billboard signage, social media marketing, and radio, print and television advertisements.
The annual tourism grant program is funded by one-third of the revenues generated by the Westmoreland County Hotel Room Tax, a 5% hotel tax applied to room rates. The county in 2016 increased the hotel tax from 3% and stipulated the additional revenue must be earmarked for tourism-related projects.
Awards are granted annually on merit as determined by the Grant Review Committee and administered by the Westmoreland County Commissioners and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.
Since the program’s inception, more than $5.8 million has been awarded in tourism grants.
“The Laurel Highlands continues to see a growth in tourism,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau. “We feel strongly the opportunity provided by the Westmoreland Tourism Grant Program to reinvest back into our tourism community is critically important. Tourism entities are able to extend and expand their marketing efforts through these grants, and this year, several key capital grants were awarded. We know visitors have choices, so being able to support and strengthen our tourism product provides true economic impact and growth for Westmoreland County.”
The Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Review Committee includes Westmoreland County resident Carol Wentzel; Michael Simons, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Pittsburgh-Latrobe; Mary Lou Hugus, retired Hempfield Area School District teacher; Bob Boscarino, vice president, Somerset Trust Company, and Ann Nemanic, executive director, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.
A complete list of 2020 grant recipients and their projects can be viewed online at www.laurelhighlands.org/grants. Area grant recipients include:
- Champion Lakes Golf Course — $8,500 marketing grant toward participation in golf and travel shows and a multimedia marketing plan including website development and print and digital advertisements;
- Compass Inn Museum/Ligonier Valley Historical Society — $12,750 marketing grant to develop a multimedia marketing plan including partnerships with National Public Radio stations, online and print advertisements, and participation in group tour travel showcases;
- Fred Rogers Center — $8,500 capital grant to develop new video presentations within the exhibit, including Music is the Heartbeat of it All, The Magic Behind the Message, and Fred Rogers – Beyond the Neighborhood;
- Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce — $8,500 marketing grant to promote the Great American Banana Split Celebration and Steelers Fest through billboard signage, promotional brochures, radio, print, direct mail, and social media advertising in the Pittsburgh region and surrounding counties;
- Latrobe Art Center — $4,250 marketing grant to promote the center’s programs, workshops and special annual events, including Mister Rogers Family Day and Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe via print and social media marketing;
- Ligonier Country Market — $4,250 marketing grant for video production, digital and print ads, brochure development and social media marketing;
- Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce — $8,500 marketing grant for website enhancements and social media marketing to promote the town and the Chamber’s 2020 schedule of events;
- Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor — $8,188 marketing grant to create print, digital and social media advertisements to showcase the recently expanded museum and the venue’s special events;
- Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, $4,250 marketing grant for website updates, as well as radio and digital advertisements;
- Ramada Ligonier, $8,500 marketing grant for website enhancements, print and digital marketing, participation in numerous consumer and group travel shows, and Fallingwater and Idlewild & SoakZone lodging partnerships;
- Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Ligonier — $4,143 marketing grant to promote SAMA’s facility and two new special exhibitions slated for summer 2020 by creating a new brochure and developing print and digital advertisements, including billboards and social media marketing;
- SpringHill Suites by Marriott Pittsburgh-Latrobe — $8,500 marketing for participation at tradeshows, print and digital advertising, and a Fallingwater lodging partnership;
- Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival — $7,644 marketing grant for brochure development, print and digital advertisements and website enhancements;
- Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing and Archery — $4,250 marketing grant for brochure development and distribution, social media marketing initiatives, and print, radio and digital advertisements.
