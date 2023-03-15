An alleged fortune teller known as “Psychic Novena” was taken into custody late Monday in Florida.

Alexis Candy Mitchell, 29, is wanted by the North Huntingdon Township Police Department after a resident told police he made several payments to Mitchell in exchange for “services to include a psychic reading for spiritual help,” according to information provided by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. She is accused of taking more than $10,000 from the victim.

