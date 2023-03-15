An alleged fortune teller known as “Psychic Novena” was taken into custody late Monday in Florida.
Alexis Candy Mitchell, 29, is wanted by the North Huntingdon Township Police Department after a resident told police he made several payments to Mitchell in exchange for “services to include a psychic reading for spiritual help,” according to information provided by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. She is accused of taking more than $10,000 from the victim.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office’s fugitive apprehension unit had been tracking Mitchell’s location for several weeks. She was tracked late Monday in Florida, and deputies contacted members of the Delray Beach Police Department for assistance. Officers located Mitchell at a Delray Beach residence. She was taken to the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center where she will await extradition back to Pennsylvania, according to a report provided by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff James Albert thanked officers from the Delray Beach Police Department for their “quick response,” in addition to the North Huntingdon Township Police Department and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.
“Great job by all involved,” Albert said.
According to online court documents, Mitchell faces a third-degree felony charge of theft by deception and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of fortune telling. The offense date is listed as Aug. 2, 2022.
In addition to those charges, Mitchell was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for court to answer to charges in 2019. In that case, Mitchell is facing charges of identify theft, forgery and fortune telling, according to the sheriff’s department.
