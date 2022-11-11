Washington's pistols

The Marquis de Lafayette presented this pair of saddle pistols to George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Fort Ligonier will welcome Leslie D. Jensen to commemorate the significant historic anniversary of George Washington’s “Friendly Fire Incident” Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.

Jensen is an esteemed military historian and the Curator of Arms and Armor, West Point Museum at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, where he is in charge of approximately 7,000 objects.

About Fort Ligonier

Fort Ligonier (fortligonier.org) is open daily through Nov. 27 (closed Thanksgiving Day) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is open winter weekends, Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.