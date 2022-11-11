Fort Ligonier will welcome Leslie D. Jensen to commemorate the significant historic anniversary of George Washington’s “Friendly Fire Incident” Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.
Jensen is an esteemed military historian and the Curator of Arms and Armor, West Point Museum at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, where he is in charge of approximately 7,000 objects.
Jensen’s presentation will focus on Fort Ligonier’s Washington-Lafayette pistols, how those firearms related to Washington’s other pistols, and how he equipped himself for the field.
Jensen has specialized in military collections of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries for the last 49 years having served in his position at West Point since 2002.
“I am honored to be able to look more closely at Washington, his pistols and his importance,” Jensen said.
The Marquis de Lafayette presented this pair of saddle pistols to George Washington during the Revolutionary War. Washington is said to have carried them while commander-in-chief of the Continental Army at Valley Forge, Monmouth and Yorktown. He also likely had them during the Whiskey Rebellion in western Pennsylvania in 1794. The pistols are an extraordinary symbol of the important relationship between Washington and Lafayette and the vital French support of the American Revolution. Washington cherished the pistols until his death in 1799. Later, the weapons were given to General Andrew Jackson, who called them “sacred and holy relics” and prized them throughout his presidency. Upon his death, Jackson bequeathed them back to the Lafayette family.
“George Washington’s pistols are Fort Ligonier’s most treasured artifacts,” said Mary Manges, Fort Ligonier’s executive director. “The West Point Museum also has a pair of Washington’s pistols in their collection; I am looking forward to learning more about the firearms Washington carried throughout his military career.”
Fort Ligonier holds a special program each November to commemorate George Washington’s “Friendly Fire Incident” that occurred Nov. 12, 1758. Young Col. George Washington rode deep into the misty, dark woods, about 2 miles from Fort Ligonier, desperate to stop his confused troops from shooting at each other during a patrol gone wrong. Dozens of soldiers were wounded or missing, but Washington miraculously escaped unharmed. He often referred to that incredible “Friendly Fire Incident” as the most peril he faced during his life.
The event is open to the public and begins with a reception featuring spirits and light bites from Simply Good at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for Fort Ligonier Association members and $35 for non-members. Register at fortligonier.org or call Fort Ligonier at 724-238-9701.
About Fort Ligonier
Fort Ligonier (fortligonier.org) is open daily through Nov. 27 (closed Thanksgiving Day) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is open winter weekends, Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
