Fort Ligonier welcomes Michael Mosorjak, a distinguished artist and painting conservator for private and public collections who has conserved many of Fort Ligonier’s historical paintings, as the presenter for the Fort Ligonier Association annual meeting and member reception.
The event is open to the public and will be held Friday, April 28, at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education. A hors d’oeuvres reception catered by The Fat Squirrel will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the program.
Mosorjak will discuss the conservation techniques of British paintings, which comprise most of Fort Ligonier’s priceless collection. When Mosorjak is asked if he has a favorite piece of art from Fort Ligonier’s collection, he replies, “I can’t really prefer one over another. From the conservator’s aspect, they are all patients and therefore special, all worthy of the same care. It’s not hard to select a Sir Joshua Reynolds and muse upon the time of the Royal Academy, so the Lord Ligonier and his mount are fun to choose.”
Since the first portrait of Field Marshal John Ligonier graced the walls of the museum in the early 1960s, the Fort Ligonier Art Gallery has grown to include 12 portraits, two history paintings, five landscapes, and one sketch for a total of 20 works of art original to the 18th and 19th centuries. Eleven artists are represented among the displayed pieces in the art gallery. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mr. Mosorjak to speak at the annual meeting,” said Fort Ligonier Executive Director Mary Manges. “Fort Ligonier’s art is such an important part of the collection and to have the conservator who spent hours meticulously conserving the paintings here will be special.”
The cost to attend is $35 per person for Fort Ligonier Association members and $45 per person for non-members. Register at fortligonier.org or call Fort Ligonier at 724-238-9701 by Monday, April 24.
