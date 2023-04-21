Field Marshal John Ligonier by Sir Joshua Reynolds c.1760

Field Marshal John Ligonier by Sir Joshua Reynolds c.1760

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Fort Ligonier welcomes Michael Mosorjak, a distinguished artist and painting conservator for private and public collections who has conserved many of Fort Ligonier’s historical paintings, as the presenter for the Fort Ligonier Association annual meeting and member reception.

The event is open to the public and will be held Friday, April 28, at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education. A hors d’oeuvres reception catered by The Fat Squirrel will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the program.

