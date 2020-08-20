Fort Ligonier will host its summer History Happy Hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 21, in the Lower Fort area. The outdoor event includes pre-packaged light bites, spirits, live music by Joe Golden and Pat Petrarca and a living history demonstration.
“We are so fortunate to have the eight-acre historic site for guests to socially distance. We have a lot of space to spread tables apart while creating an enjoyable experience,” said Julie Donovan, Fort Ligonier’s director of marketing and PR.
The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 22. The cost to attend History Happy Hour is $25 and includes admission to the fort and museum. Reservations can be made online at fortligonier.org or by calling 724-238-9701. Fort Ligonier is now open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
