Fort Ligonier to host 'Cannons and Cocktails' event July 2

Fort Ligonier will kick off Fourth of July weekend with “Cannons and Cocktails” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2. The casual new event will feature an artillery firing, live musical entertainment by fiddler Andy Bronkaj, 18th-century influenced spirits and appetizers.
“We are so excited to welcome everyone back to the fort for a fun in-person event,” said Julie Donovan, Fort Ligonier’s director of marketing and public relations. “The entire fort team has really missed planning onsite events, seeing our wonderful supporters and meeting new faces.
“What better weekend to fire artillery, listen to great music and enjoy seeing friends at the fort than the July 4th holiday weekend.”
In 1775, seventeen years after a young Colonel George Washington left Fort Ligonier, he accepted command of the Continental army. He had gone from fighting with the British against the French, to now leading an army against the British, and he needed help from his former adversary, France, to be successful.
“America’s birthday weekend is great time to visit Fort Ligonier and discover the story of how George Washington’s experiences here and the fort’s history led to his victory in the American Revolutionary War,” said Matt Gault, Fort Ligonier’s director of education and official portrayer of a young George Washington.”
The cost to attend “Cannons and Cocktails” is $25 per person and attendees can sign up at fortligonier.org or by calling 724-238-9701 by June 30. The event will be held rain or shine.
Fort Ligonier will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Fourth of July weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.