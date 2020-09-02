Fort Ligonier’s annual benefit, The Cannon Ball, is known for its gathering of friends, food, exclusive auction items and Fort-themed merchandise. While the in-person party will not be held this September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort is still planning an event to raise funds for its education programs and restoration projects.
Fort Ligonier’s new Cannon Ball Online Auction site goes live at noon Friday, Sept. 4, and auctions will run through 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The online auction will feature exclusive items that Cannon Ball attendees have come to expect from previous events. A few of the auction items will include a print No. 2 of “Flash Point,” signed by the artist, Chas Fagan (the original “Flash Point” hangs in the museum’s Washington Gallery and depicts George Washington’s dramatic Friendly Fire Incident), a cocktail lunch for six at the new Getaway Café by Ligonier’s Eastwood Inn, and a Pike Run getaway package.
There is no fee to bid, just text “fort1758” to 76278 from a mobile device or visit fort1758.givesmart.com.
“We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to engage with our Fort friends and supporters while raising funds for important restoration work in the Fort and the development of virtual school programs,” said Julie Donovan, Fort Ligonier’s director of marketing and PR.
“The online auction was our committee co-chairs’ (Sandy Morgan and Anne Haines) idea. They researched multiple platforms and chose an extremely easy, user-friendly format that we think everyone will find easy to use. Once we decided on the online auction, we added the ‘party’ by offering individual Party to Go boxes featuring hors d’oeuvres by Vallozzi’s. We thought that small groups of friends who have socially distanced together could enjoy a ‘watch party’ with their food while bidding on items from the comfort of their homes.”
Fort Ligonier will also unveil and have available for purchase the new 1762 whiskey by the award-winning Wigle Whiskey distillery from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The Archibald Blane painting of Fort Ligonier that hangs in the museum’s History Gallery inspired the new whiskey. Blane served as an ensign in the 60th Royal American Regiment during the 1758 Forbes Campaign, during which Fort Ligonier was constructed. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1759. An artist and an officer, Blane painted the watercolor of Fort Ligonier in 1762 when he was in command of the frontier outpost. The remaining 1762 whiskey will be available for sale at the Fort Ligonier Museum Store from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
“We have missed seeing many of our Fort friends over the past several months and are looking forward to seeing those who stop at the Fort to pick up their Party to Go boxes or purchase whiskey on Sept. 18. We will also be distributing little cards with tips on how to access the auction site,” Donovan said.
For more details, visit fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
Fort Ligonier is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
