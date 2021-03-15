PA Museums recently announced the winners of its 2021 Special Achievement Awards, naming Fort Ligonier as a winner of an Institutional Award for its September 2020 Cannon Ball Online Auction and Party to Go benefit.
Since the 1980s, PA Museums has invited nominations from its membership and chosen institutions, projects, and individuals to be recognized.
This year, seven organizations from across Pennsylvania won Institutional Awards of Merit.
“We are honored to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the generosity, adaptability and creativity of our event sponsors, the Cannon Ball Committee and Fort staff,” Fort Ligonier director of marketing and public relations Julie Donovan said.
“Our goal was to successfully coordinate the Fort’s major fundraiser during the pandemic while safely engaging with our supporters and adding fun elements influenced by the Fort’s colonial history,” she added.
The Cannonball Online Auction and Party to Go featured an online auction with unique items such as print No. 2 of Chas Fagan’s “Flash Point” and packaged hors d’oeuvres by Vallozzi’s with Fort staff dressed in period clothing offering Colonial Curbside service. The new 1762 Whiskey inspired by the Archibald Blane painting of Fort Ligonier was also unveiled.
In addition to Fort Ligonier, Institutional Awards were also presented to the Berks History Center, Fort Pitt Museum, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum, The Museum of the American Revolution, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum and the Pennsylvania Historical Association.
“PA Museums’ annual awards are meant to inspire the museum field and impress visitors to experience museums,” PA Museums executive director Rusty Baker said. “Pennsylvania’s museums and historical organizations are star performers and we are proud to recognize the great work being done throughout the Commonwealth.”
