Fort Ligonier mourns the passing of preservationist Brad Mooney

The Fort Ligonier board of trustees and staff mourns the passing of Brad Mooney, renowned historic preservationist who dedicated more than 30 years of his life reconstructing and preserving Fort Ligonier. He died March 4.
Mooney’s steadfast leadership, extensive research, unsurpassed knowledge of early American structures, and master craftsman’s skills, elevated Fort Ligonier’s reputation as the finest reconstructed French and Indian War fortification in America.
“Brad was recognized as our country’s accepted expert in the repair and reconstruction of completely accurate renditions of 18th Century American stone and log structures and dwellings,” said Charles A. Fagan III, Fort Ligonier board trustee. “A lifetime of Brad’s successful efforts also resulted in his appointment to the structural preservation committee of George Washington’s Mount Vernon.”
Fort Ligonier today is home to the most extensive reproduction 18th-century artillery train in the world. The train is a faithful recreation of that amassed by the British army for the 1758 Forbes Campaign to take the French stronghold at Fort Duquesne, present-day Pittsburgh. Fort Ligonier’s artillery train was carefully researched and built by Mooney, his son Drew, and master blacksmith Jymm Hoffman. The trio also built artillery pieces for prominent historic sites including Colonial Williamsburg and Saratoga National Historic Site.
“Brad with his beloved Labrador retriever Mabel by his side was very popular with students who visited the fort each year — he captivated their hearts and minds with his love for Fort Ligonier and knowledge of colonial history,” said Mary Manges, Fort Ligonier’s director. “It was fun for everyone, staff included when Brad led a school group, we all learned something new, he was so engaging, they loved him. I wish everyone could have learned about the Fort’s history from Brad, this is a significant loss for our historic site, community, Fort team, and Brad’s family.”
Mooney’s legacy of preservation will continue by his apprentice-turned-master Eric Lebo, whose exceptional work echoes that of Engineer Rohr, of whom Colonel Bouquet wrote, “Although a young man — he has a great deal of judgement, and I know from experience that he sees things clearly … And I can depend on his report,” (Bouquet to Forbes, August 20, 1758).
“Answers to complex historical questions were always available from Brad’s vast knowledge to Fort Ligonier’s staff and visitors, aided by his humorous, good-natured Irish personality. He considered the Fort to be ‘his world,’” noted Fagan.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Ligonier, 200 South Market St., Ligonier, at 11 a.m. May 22.
Fort Ligonier board of trustees and staff’s thoughts and prayers are with Mooney’s family.
