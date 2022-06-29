Fort Ligonier kicks off July 4th weekend with Cannons and Cocktails on Friday, July 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The casual outdoor event held rain or shine will feature artillery firings, live musical entertainment by fiddler Andy Bronkaj, a grazing table overflowing with savory and sweet bites by the Ligonier-based Simply Good, and tastings of the new George Washington Rye by the Rusty Musket Distilling Co.
“I can’t think of a better place to unveil our George Washington Rye than at Fort Ligonier on the July 4th weekend,” said Sarah Henson, owner of the Boswell-based Rusty Musket Distilling Co. “This rye is made with George Washington’s own recipe out of ingredients that would have been grown at Mount Vernon and is a tribute to our love of country and its history.”
In 1775, 17 years after a young Col. George Washington left Fort Ligonier, he accepted command of the Continental Army. He had gone from fighting with the British against the French, to now leading an army against the British, and he needed help from his former adversary, France, to be successful.
“America’s birthday weekend is a great time to visit Fort Ligonier and discover the story of how George Washington’s military experiences here and on the Pennsylvania frontier led to his victory in the American Revolutionary War,” said Matt Gault, Fort Ligonier’s director of education. “The museum’s George Washington Gallery interprets this fascinating story and displays one-of-a-kind artifacts of Washington’s that can only be seen at Fort Ligonier.”
Fort Ligonier is open seven days a week including July 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost to attend Cannons and Cocktails is $25 per person for Fort Association members and $35 per person for non-members. Sign up at fortligonier.org or by calling 724-238-9701 by June 30.
