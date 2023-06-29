Cannons and Cocktails

Fort Ligonier will kick off the July 4th holiday with a bang during a Cannons and Cocktails event 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30. The casual outdoor event, held rain or shine, will feature artillery firings, live musical entertainment by fiddler Andy Bronkaj, savory bites by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse and 18th-century cocktails made with Fort Ligonier’s Forbes Road Rum made by Wigle Whiskey.

 FILE PHOTO BY TARA EWANITS

Fort Ligonier kicks off July 4th weekend with Cannons and Cocktails on Friday, June 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The casual outdoor event held rain or shine will feature artillery firings, live musical entertainment by fiddler Andy Bronkaj, savory bites by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse and 18th-century cocktails made with Fort Ligonier’s Forbes Road Rum made by Wigle Whiskey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.