Fort Ligonier kicks off July 4th weekend with Cannons and Cocktails on Friday, June 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The casual outdoor event held rain or shine will feature artillery firings, live musical entertainment by fiddler Andy Bronkaj, savory bites by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse and 18th-century cocktails made with Fort Ligonier’s Forbes Road Rum made by Wigle Whiskey.
“America’s birthday weekend is a great time to visit Fort Ligonier and discover the story of how George Washington’s military experiences here and on the Pennsylvania frontier led to his victory in the American Revolutionary War,” said Matt Gault, Fort Ligonier’s director of education. “The museum’s George Washington Gallery interprets this fascinating story and displays one-of-a-kind artifacts of Washington’s that can only be seen at Fort Ligonier.”
Fort Ligonier is open seven days a week including July 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost to attend Cannons and Cocktails is $25 per person for Fort Association members and $35 per person for non-members. Sign up at fortligonier.org or by calling 724-238-9701.
