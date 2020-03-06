Fort Ligonier is hosting an informal open house for those interested in joining the 2020 Volunteer Battalion from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Free parking is available at the fort.
Guests can learn about the following opportunities:
- Docents — Fort Ligonier docents interact with visitors to share the rich history of the fort and the region.
- Docents provide visitors with an orientation to the museum and fort, give guided tours of the museum and fort, and offer hands-on experiences with history activity carts;
- Assist with programs/events — Volunteers assist with all aspects of special events and programs including evening or weekend events, reenactments, school programs, and summer camps;
- Assist behind the scenes — Volunteers help with many behind the scenes activities including prepping crafts for school groups and programs, stocking and inventory of the gift shop, sewing historic reproduction clothing, conducting research, as well as working with exhibits and collections.
“Volunteering at Fort Ligonier is a great way to become immersed in the fascinating history that occurred here, work with our acclaimed French and Indian War Collection, meet new people, and just have fun,” said Julie Donovan, Fort Ligonier’s director of marketing and public relations. “Fort Ligonier is such a special place that we are always encouraging new volunteers to become involved for an amazing experience.”
