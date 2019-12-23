Fort Ligonier getting ready for Twelfth Night Celebration

Fort Ligonier will host its third annual Twelfth Night Celebration from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education in Ligonier.
The cost to attend is $40 for Fort Ligonier Association members and $50 for non-members. Reservations are being accepted through Friday, Dec. 27.
The event will feature 18th century music selections by the Wayward Companions Orchestra with the Virginia-based, country-dance callers Tom and Lesley Mack. Hearty treats include a traditional Twelfth Night Cake, tavern ham, wassail and spirits.
In preparation, Fort Ligonier began offering English country dancing lessons this fall, and participants are having a blast. English country dancing evolved from court dances of the British Isles in the late Renaissance period, and quickly became popular with all classes of people. The popular lessons will be offered throughout 2020, with the first class of the New Year being held Tuesday, Jan. 14. You can drop in for classes and no reservations are required. A $5 donation is the only cost to participate.
Fort Ligonier is fortunate to have its own English country dancing instructor, Brett Walker, who tried country dancing for the first time in Williamsburg, Virginia. He eventually became part of the Colonial Williamsburg Dance Ensemble from 2008 to 2012.
“Everyone who has dropped in for the dancing lessons have been having so much fun,” said Fort Ligonier Director of Marketing and Public Relations Julie Donovan. “You do not have to have a partner, country dances are performed in circles, in long opposite lines, or in unique geometric shapes. This is such a special and unique holiday event. Even if attendees are not interested in dancing, they will enjoy the music, food, ambiance, and learning more about this 18th-century tradition.”
A tradition with roots in Roman times, Twelfth Night was the final celebration of the holiday season in the 18th century. Held on Jan. 6, the event featured a cake that included a small item, often a bean or a coin, baked within it. The person who found it was crowned the King of Twelfth Night.
Following his service at Fort Ligonier and the successful taking of Fort Duquesne, George Washington chose Twelfth Night, considered to be the luckiest day of the year, as the date of his marriage to Martha Custis in 1759. Martha Washington’s “Great Cake” recipe was served on Twelfth Night at Mount Vernon and included 40 eggs, four pounds each of sugar and butter, five pounds each of flour and dried fruit, and copious amounts of wine and brandy. Fort Ligonier’s Director of History and Collections Dr. Erica I. Nuckles spends several days creating Martha’s cake for Fort Ligonier’s Twelfth Night Celebration.
Attire for the event is your finest 18th-century clothing or 21st-century cocktail attire. For more information on Fort Ligonier’s Twelfth Night Celebration, visit fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
