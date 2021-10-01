Soon, the sound of cannon fire echoing in the Ligonier Valley will be heard once again as Fort Ligonier Days returns to Ligonier next weekend.
As merchants and organizers gathered Wednesday for an information breakfast session hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, Julie Donovan, director of public relations and marketing at Fort Ligonier, wanted to remind everyone of one thing.
“Let us not forget why we celebrate Fort Ligonier Days,” Donovan said. “Let us not forget why we get to live in this beautiful valley and have businesses here ... because of what happened here on Oct. 12, 1758. A key battle in the French & Indian War happened right here at Fort Ligonier, on these hallowed grounds.”
While the fort was open last year during the scaled-down version of the weekend commemorating the battle, gathering restrictions required limited attendees, timed tickets and even resulted in Fort Ligonier having to turn people away.
“That was like a dagger to us,” added Donovan.
But this, year Fort Ligonier will be open with no such restrictions, although still following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Re-enactors will be returning for historical and tactical demonstrations and instead of a “full-fledged battle re-enactment,” Donovan said the re-enactment will be smaller and more historically accurate.
Attendees will also smell the wood smoke of chef and re-enactor Justin Cherry of Half Crown Bakehouse, who will be do a cooking demonstration in a beehive oven in front of the fort. It’s one of the exciting activities that is “normal” for Fort Ligonier Days.
The fort will be open for Fort Ligonier Days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-9, and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
While organizers of Fort Ligonier Days are excited to get back to a more normal festival, 2021 will also present some challenges and some changes. Probably the biggest one, festival chairman Jack McDowell told merchants at the breakfast, is the time. There will be no nighttime activities and no fireworks and the festival hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday). This, he said, was for a number of reasons.
“Evening activities and yes, the fireworks, had to be canceled,” said McDowell.
One of those reasons is to make the festival a bit more manageable for the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
Chief John Berger and Assistant Chief Mike Matrunics were on hand at the breakfast to discuss public safety. Traffic detours will be one of the things that are changing for 2021, including road closures that have changed from past years. They encouraged those driving into Ligonier to just pay attention and follow the signs. Don’t move barrels to try to maneuver around them and follow the lights.
In addition, the police reminded merchants to keep the coronavirus in mind as the festival will be encouraging all to follow CDC guidelines. Masks will be optional.
They also reminded merchants that there is no alcohol allowed on the streets due to the open container law. In the past, military police out of Johnstown helped with crowd control and Berger said he is waiting to hear back to see if they will be assisting this year.
“One of the most amazing parts of this event is how the police work with us,” said McDowell, who couldn’t thank Berger and Matrunics more for their help year in and year out.
In addition, McDowell announced that the parade is set to begin at 11 a.m., as in past years.
Tom Stablein, festival co-chair, said they are anticipating the parade to be about an hour and a half in length. In past years, it kept getting longer and longer and the committee wanted to shorten the parade as much as possible.
“The longer people are standing there watching the parade, we know that’s less time they are in your stores spending money,” he added.
This year’s parade marshal is a first: Daniel the dog, Ligonier’s top dog, a golden retriever who won the hearts of many when competing in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York last year.
In addition, Stablein said if you like bands, you are in for a treat. He said as soon as letters went out to high school marching bands, responses were instantly coming in telling of how excited they were to march in the parade.
No college or specialty bands will be included, so that all of the high school bands could march.
Organizers did not have programs to pass out as is customary, but said that programs would be distributed to their stores soon.
This year, the YMCA will not be open, but Heritage United Methodist Church will be offering its traditional pancake breakfast on Saturday.
Of course, there will be plenty of craft and food booths even though a lot were not added.
Ultimately, organizers said the merchants play a key role not only this year but have played a key role in the success of the festival year after year.
“You’re part of what makes this show work and makes it special,” said McDowell.
