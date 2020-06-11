The 2020 Fort Ligonier Days has not yet been canceled, but it’s still unknown whether the festival will happen this fall amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Ligonier Borough Council has decided to leave the decision whether to cancel the annual Fort Ligonier Days up to the nonprofit organization that plans and executes the historic festival, Fort Ligonier Days, Inc. (FLD Inc.)
However, officials stated that the three-day event, scheduled for Oct. 9-11, can’t happen if Westmoreland County remains in any of Pennsylvania’s colored phases for reopening the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This directive includes the current green phase, which limits gatherings to no more than 250 people. Fort Ligonier Days, which commemorates the anniversary of the Oct. 12, 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier, attracts as many as 100,000 visitors to Ligonier Borough that long weekend.
Council on Thursday voted 6-0 to yield the decision to FLD Inc. with the understanding that the event could not take place if the county is under any federal or state pandemic restrictions. The meeting was conducted via the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Councilman Jeff Craig was absent.
“Assuming that by October – and, fingers crossed, because we all hope so – we are out of any of the phases and there are no federal, county, state guidelines in place limiting the size of groups and events, we would absolutely love for Fort Days to go forward. However, our recommendation is that if we should slide back into any of the phases or even be in the green phase, we’re not sure that Fort Days can happen as presented,” councilwoman Mariah Fisher said.
Fisher said that the Fort Ligonier Days committee, which includes herself, Craig and council president Sam St. Clair, met with FLD Inc. to discuss alternate ways to host the festival, which is a large tourism draw and economic boost for the region and recognizes an important event in Ligonier’s history.
No FLD Inc. representatives spoke during the meeting. As of early this morning, the official Fort Ligonier Days website continued to reflect an update from May 20 stating, “Please know that the Fort Ligonier Days Festival, currently scheduled for October 9, 10 and 11, 2020, has NOT been canceled at this time. We cannot, however, say with certainty whether or not the festival will be able to move forward in 2020.”
Council members debated whether to cancel Fort Ligonier Days at their May 14 meeting, ultimately tabling the decision, until either Thursday or no later than July 1.
Despite the uncertainty of Fort Ligonier Days, borough officials are gradually permitting more community events to happen, albeit on a much smaller scale.
Council voted unanimously to allow the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce to use Diamond Park for the Summer in Ligonier arts and craft festival on July 17 and 18.
The bandstand would typically be surrounded by numerous vendors, but this year’s event will only feature nine. Council also approved local merchant sidewalk sales during the festival, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The chamber is also planning on hosting one Antiques on the Diamond, on Saturday, Aug. 22. Council also approved the bagging of all parking meters around the Diamond and on the first two blocks of East and West Main Streets for vendors.
Chamber executive director Scott Haines said he expected to have about 18 to 20 vendors spread around town. The event has waned in popularity, he said, anticipating crowds to reflect a typical busy Saturday in Ligonier.
Council in May had voted to cancel all chamber events, including Summer in Ligonier and Antiques on the Diamond, given that gatherings were limited to a maximum 25 people under the yellow phase.
In other business, council decided to restrict access to several Town Hall facilities and establish health and safety protocols for visitors conducting business at the borough office.
All visitors are required to wear a mask when entering Town Hall and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be installed at both entrances, with Plexiglas shields in the office.
“I think at this time, I don’t think it’s asking too much of whoever needs to come into that building that they follow our guidelines,” councilwoman Judy Hoffer said.
As the Town Hall auditorium has not been cleaned and sanitized during its months-long closure council agreed to keep it closed, along with the community room, until all federal and state COVID-19 mandates have been lifted. The second floor meeting rooms will also stay closed at least for the next month.
Hoffer, who leads the Town Hall committee, questioned how borough officials could feasibly limit capacity in the auditorium, which contains just under 300 seats.
The courtyard restrooms will likewise remain shuttered for another one to two weeks, until they can be thoroughly cleaned. No public restrooms will be available inside Town Hall.
Town Hall tenants, including offices for state Rep. Mike Reese and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, are taking similar precautions, according to Hoffer.
“I think it’s a very sound approach to this. We’re looking to open up our facility, but I think now is the time to use extreme caution in whatever we do,” St. Clair said.
Council will also continue to conduct its regular meetings remotely via Zoom until all pandemic restrictions are waived. Its next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
Assistant police chief Michael Matrunics announced that the Ligonier Valley Police Department was selected for a state grant that will help fund ten body cameras for its officers plus an upgraded server for data storage.
Matrunics credited Ligonier Township administrative assistant Bethany Caldwell for spearheading the application for the $25,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
He also reported that the police department would soon implement the MetroAlert police records software for which they received a federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant last year. Its goal is to have officers issue electronic tickets from their vehicles using Wi-Fi.
Following an executive session at the end of the meeting, council voted to reinstate three furloughed borough employees – two custodians and the parking enforcement officer.
Bartlett Tree Service, which has been monitoring the trees around Diamond Park, has found three of them are “stressed,” Fisher reported. The public works crew will trim dead limbs from the Japanese zelkovas, while a Bartlett tech is coming to check and treat the trees for root rot.
The borough last fall replaced two of the trees that were originally planted as part of the 2018 Diamond Park renovation.
“Please everyone, cross fingers, toes, legs, all of it, that they survive and pull through,” Fisher said.
Council also voted to join with Ligonier Township in applying for a Pennsylvania Department of Health WalkWorks program grant to be used toward the planning of an extended walking trail connecting various “hotspots” around town and beyond.
Council voted unanimously to adopt a new stormwater management ordinance for Ligonier Borough, prepared by The EADS Group. It also approved a banner promoting Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1’s recruiting efforts to be displayed at rotating locations around town, including the fire station and Mellon, St. Clair and Friendship Parks.
A small group of residents is planning a peaceful march Saturday, June 13 in honor of George Floyd, whose death while in police custody has sparked protests in communities across the United States over racial injustice and police brutality, including those in Latrobe, Greensburg and Pittsburgh.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
The march will proceed from Mellon Park along West Main Street to the Diamond. Organizers provided council with a letter informing them of the march and their intent to wear masks and practice social distancing. Police chief John Berger said he was planning to march with the group to keep participants on the sidewalk rather than on the street.
