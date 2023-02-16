Fort Ligonier celebrates George Washington's Birthday

Fort Ligonier invites the public for a rousing game of trivia to celebrate George Washington’s birthday at The Wicked Googly on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7-9 p.m.
There is no fee to attend. Reserved tables at the Wicked Googly, located at 209 W. Main St., are available on a first come, first served basis by calling 724-238-2123. Attendees pick up the tab for their own food and beverages and Fort Ligonier will serve up complimentary slices of birthday cake.
“We thought it would be fun to take our trivia event to the Googly,” said Matt Gault, Fort Ligonier’s director of education and official portrayer of young George Washington.” The Googly does a great job with their trivia nights and I think everyone will have a good time learning some new facts about Washington, particularly his time spent at Fort Ligonier in 1758.”
In addition to the round of trivia and birthday cake, Fort Ligonier will be selling T-shirts along with raffle tickets for a chance to win an exclusive Flash Point print of George Washington’s famous Friendly Fire Incident by renowned artist and Ligonier native Chas Fagan.
“Come by yourself or bring a team and hang out with your Fort friends for a fun night of trivia at the Wicked Googly,” said Gault.
