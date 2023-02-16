Fort Ligonier celebrates George Washington's Birthday

Join young George Washington, as portrayed by Fort Ligonier Director of Education Matt Gault, for Trivia Night at The Wicked Googly Feb. 22.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Fort Ligonier invites the public for a rousing game of trivia to celebrate George Washington’s birthday at The Wicked Googly on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7-9 p.m.

There is no fee to attend. Reserved tables at the Wicked Googly, located at 209 W. Main St., are available on a first come, first served basis by calling 724-238-2123. Attendees pick up the tab for their own food and beverages and Fort Ligonier will serve up complimentary slices of birthday cake.

