18th Century Military Encampment

Fort Ligonier is offering visitors a discounted admission fee and fascinating living history demonstrations from reenactors with the Seven Years’ War Inc. during Memorial Day weekend, May 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will learn about daily soldier life and how the Seven Years’ War, considered the First World War, directly led to the American Revolution.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

