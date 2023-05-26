In honor of Westmoreland County’s 250th Anniversary, Fort Ligonier is offering visitors a 25% discounted admission fee and fascinating living history demonstrations from reenactors with the Seven Years’ War Inc. during Memorial Day weekend, May 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors will learn about daily soldier life and how the Seven Years’ War, considered the First World War, directly led to the American Revolution.
“We have planned a trio of special events to commemorate Westmoreland County’s 250th Anniversary this summer beginning with Memorial Day weekend,” said Fort Ligonier Executive Director Mary Manges.
“Not only are we pleased to offer visitors a discounted admission, we’re thrilled they can interact with reenactors from the Seven Years’ War, Inc. and the Detachment of the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment who will be encamped at the fort.”
Reenactors from the Seven Years’ War, Inc. focus on the history of the mid-18th century known in Europe as the Seven Years’ War, but known in the United States as the French and Indian War (1754-1764). The group interprets all theaters of the war including mainland Europe as well as North America, India, the Caribbean and anywhere the conflict touched.
Jason Doerflein, commander of the Prussian Regiment who along with his troops travel from mid-Western states to participate, said, “Fort Ligonier is a historical jewel. The fort alone helps to tell the story of America…where we came from and why. As a reenactor, there is no greater location than an actual site and in the case of Fort Ligonier it’s twofold because the site has been so amazingly restored and so well loved and maintained.”
Other upcoming Westmoreland County 250th Anniversary events at Fort Ligonier include:
- St. Clair’s Spirits: A Tasting (7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12)
A rare opportunity to taste a white rye whiskey made exclusively for Fort Ligonier by West Overton Distilling Company. The collaboration pays tribute to Arthur St. Clair and Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary. Only 250 bottles of the limited-edition run will be available for sale. The special outdoor evening whiskey-tasting event includes light bites and musical entertainment in the Lower Fort.
- Arthur St. Clair: Relic of the Revolution (7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31)
A special program about Westmoreland County’s forgotten founding father. Rare St. Clair artifacts will be displayed for this program only.
