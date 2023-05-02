The Fort Ligonier Association held its annual meeting Friday, which included a presentation by Michael Mosorjak, a painting conservator who has worked on many of Fort Ligonier’s 20 artworks.
The event’s reception was catered by The Fat Squirrel in Jennerstown.
Ronald Petnuch, the association’s president, announced it had hired Meghan Budinger to serve as the director of collections.
The association also added two new board members, William McArthur and Chas Fagan.
Fort Ligonier is continuing its work on a strategic planning process, Petnuch said. That work includes establishing a leadership program for 15- to 24-year-olds, he said.
The program will draw inspiration from those who were at the fort, like George Washington, to teach leadership skills.
“It’s really important that we learn how to have a civil discourse in this country, not the stuff that goes on today,” Petnuch said.
Petnuch talked about a large white oak tree on a farm that serves as an anchor point for the property. The tree is estimated to be more than 260 years old, making it older than the United States.
“(The tree) is just like the fort,” Petnuch said. “This fort is an anchor for this community.
“It’s a wonderful asset.”
The association also honored three employees who recently reached employment milestones. Those employees include:
- Candace Gross, executive assistant, 25 years of service;
- Cindy Varner, visitor services supervisor, 15 years of service, and
- Matthew Gault, director of education, 10 years of service.
The full-time staff at Fort Ligonier hold more than 60 years of service, according to Mary Mangus, executive director at Fort Ligonier.
“This institutional knowledge is incredibly important and helpful to us and assists us in effectively carrying out our missions,” Mangus said. “We’re grateful for people who are committed and dedicated to Fort Ligonier.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.