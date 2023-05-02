Fort Ligonier Association's annual meeting

Mary Mangus (right), executive director at Fort Ligonier, honored three employees who reached employment milestones at Friday's annual meeting. Honored were (from left) Matthew Gault, director of education, with 10 years of service; Cindy Varner, visitor services supervisor, with 15 years of service, and Candace Gross, executive assistant, with 25 years of service.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Fort Ligonier Association held its annual meeting Friday, which included a presentation by Michael Mosorjak, a painting conservator who has worked on many of Fort Ligonier’s 20 artworks.

The event’s reception was catered by The Fat Squirrel in Jennerstown.

