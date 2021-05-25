A former Westmoreland County Community College accountant will serve five years on probation after pleading guilty Monday to the theft of more than $54,000 from the college’s student government account.
Shirley Ferrenberg, 60, of Unity Township, pleaded guilty to a single felony theft count, while prosecutors dismissed two other felony theft counts as part of a plea deal. Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger sentenced Ferrenberg to nine months of house arrest as part of the probation sentence.
Ferrenberg had worked at WCCC for decades before the college’s controller discovered the funds missing from student clubs’ fundraising accounts during preparations for an audit in 2016, according to court documents. Police said Ferrenberg admitted to the thefts, which dated back to 2013.
She was fired from her job at WCCC after the thefts were discovered and repaid the school $54,814 following her arrest. She is not required to make any additional restitution payments, according to court records.
