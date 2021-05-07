Katie Marsh will fly into Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas, on Saturday during the WASP Museum’s Homecoming and Fly-in.
What’s the significance?
It’s the same airport where her grandmother, Marie Barrett Marsh, entered Women Air Force Service Pilot (WASP) flight training 78 years ago.
Actually, Katie will be portraying her grandmother during the event. Her uncle, John Marsh, formerly of Unity Township, will be there to watch, along with his wife Pat and a few other family members.
“I was at the WASP homecoming two years ago, and they had some young ladies in there as reenactors,” said John, 75, who also has a home in Florida. “I suggested to Katie, I said, ‘You’d be perfect. You’re grandmother was a WASP. You can not only be a reenactor, but you can be your grandmother, Marie Barrett Marsh.’”
Katie Marsh, 38, lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she flies for a commuter airline. She recently obtained an Air Transport Pilot Certificate, the highest certification issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Ahead of Saturday’s fly-in, she’s most looking forward to “just the whole experience and being able to fly in to where (my grandmother) did all her military training.”
And flying certainly runs in the Marsh family.
It started with Marie, a Youngstown, Ohio, native, who in 1943 became a WASP, a pioneering organization of civilian female pilots employed to fly military aircraft under the direction of the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II.
Marie and her brother, Tom, also a World War II pilot, shared a love of flying, and both had learned to fly through the Civilian Pilot Training program. Marie’s son, John, has been flying for more than 50 years. John’s brother, Jim (Katie’s father), is also a pilot. His other brother, Dave, has a nephew Brian Marsh, who is a U.S. Air Force pilot.
John’s late sister, Janet, flew solo flights, and his other sister, Kathleen, was formerly a TWA flight attendant.
“Flying has touched my life in so many ways,” John said. “There’s a couple of us who inherited a love of flying from my mother.”
Katie also drew inspiration from her grandmother to become a pilot after graduating college.
“I always looked up to her,” said Katie, who has served as pilot for 11 years. “She was one of my heroes. That’s where the initial inspiration came from, from both her and my father (Jim) who also flies.”
On Saturday, Katie will be flying an AT-6, affectionately called “Nella,” the same advanced trainer plane that all WASPs flew during their training.
“All the trainees flew the AT-6 … the first plane that had retractable landing gear,” John said.
“It had a variable pitch propeller, 650 horsepower. The cockpit was enclosed versus the earlier Stearmans, which were biplanes with no retractable gear.”
Though Katie has been a passenger in an AT-6, Saturday will be her first time in control. She will fly into Sweetwater out of the Mid America Flight Museum in Mount Pleasant, Texas.
“It’ll be a really special day … It will be nice to have everyone there,” she said.
Marie passed away in 1997.
She was one of the 1,078 WASPs who, after four months of training, became the first women to fly American military aircraft. More than 25,000 women applied for WASP service, but fewer than 1,900 were accepted.
Except for the fact that the women were not training for combat, their course of instruction was essentially the same as that for aviation cadets.
“The idea behind the program was to free up men for combat,” John said.
The 75-year-old plan just recently flew from Marco Island to Venice, Florida. He plans on flying around the Latrobe area, where he spends his summers, including at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
“It’s a good community,” he said of Latrobe. He and his wife lived in the Latrobe area for more than 25 years where they raised two daughters. “I always thought it was a great place to raise a family.”
As it’s Mother’s Day weekend, John reflected on his mother’s influence on the family’s next generation of pilots and her legacy as a WASP.
“This influence certainly came from my mother,” he said. “(The WASPs) just touched my life. They really have.”
