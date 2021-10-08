The retrial of the former county sheriff on public corruption charges is scheduled for March, more than two years after voters ousted him from office.
Former Sheriff Jonathan Held, a two-term sheriff, has been awaiting a second trial since his first trial ended with jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict in December of 2018. Held, 47, appealed a court ruling that allowed the prosecution to continue after the mistrial.
Held’s attorneys argued there was insufficient evidence to warrant another trial. However, Senior Judge Timothy Creany rejected that argument, and the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled it did not have jurisdiction to rule on the merit’s of the appeal because the prosecution was still ongoing in Common Pleas Court. The state Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal back in August.
On Wednesday, Creany ordered jury selection for the retrial to begin March 21, according to a court order.
The prosecution claims Held, a Republican, directed on-duty deputies and other employees to perform campaign work for his successful reelection campaign in 2015. Witnesses said Held ordered county employees and uniformed personnel to solicit donations for fundraisers and complete tasks related to his reelection campaign.
Held, 47, formerly of Hempfield Township, maintained his innocence and said allegations were part of a larger organized political vendetta to remove him from office. He was defeated in 2019 by James Albert for a third term.
Held, who has relocated to Florida, would like a quick resolution to the case, according to his attorney.
During the trial, which lasted four days, the defense offered up no witnesses. After several hours of deliberations, the jury returned to the courtroom and announced it found Held guilty of two offenses — conflict of interest and theft of services. Each juror, who was asked individually to confirm the verdict, and one recanted and said he did not agree with the verdict. After an additional 30 minutes, the jury failed to result in an unanimous verdict. The judge declared a mistrial.
