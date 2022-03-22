Westmoreland County’s former sheriff pleaded guilty Thursday to one misdemeanor count of theft and was sentenced to serve six months of probation.
Jonathan Held, 48, formerly of Hempfield Township, now resides in Cape Coral, Florida. He did appear in Westmoreland County court Thursday and pleaded guilty to the theft charge.
As part of his plea deal, he paid $2,680 in restitution to Westmoreland County in a case where he was accused of ordering on-duty employees in the sheriff’s office to work on re-election campaign tasks.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, dismissed the felony charge of conflict of interest.
A Republican, he held the office of sheriff for two terms. According to prosecutors, Held forced uniformed employees to collect donations for campaign fundraisers and affix campaign stickers to snack bags handed out at the office between June 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2017.
He was defeated by current Sheriff James Albert in the 2019 general election.
In December 2018, Held faced a trial on the original charges, but jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Jury selection for Held’s retrial was scheduled to begin Monday.
According to Held’s defense attorney Ryan Tutera, the evidence against Held was fabricated by disgruntled employees, but the guilty plea was in his client’s best interests. Held has always maintained his innocence.
Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry asked Held be ordered to serve up to one year on probation, while Tutera requested no additional sentence be imposed.
Held was permitted to return to Florida, where he must report by telephone to the county probation office. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine and relinquish his firearms to Florida authorities while he’s on probation.
