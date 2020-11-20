The former chief of the Seward Borough Police Department, who also served as an officer in neighboring St. Clair Township, was charged by state police last week in connection with allegations he offered two women leniency in criminal cases in exchange for sex.
Robert Isaac Baldwin Jr., 49, was Seward Borough’s full-time police chief for a little more than a year before resigning his position earlier this month.
“He resigned his position here last week. I will tell you, I was very disappointed at learning this,” Seward Mayor Shelly Shingler told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Baldwin was charged with four counts of official oppression and single counts of obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension.
According to court documents, state police began their investigation after a New Florence woman claimed Baldwin pulled her over for a traffic violation on Feb. 19 and suggested they drive to a remote location to discuss the alleged violation “because there were too many people around.”
Tpr. Evan Terek wrote in court documents that the woman then followed Baldwin’s patrol vehicle in her vehicle to an area on Walnut Street along railroad tracks that “is out of view from the general public.”
Baldwin allegedly told the woman “he could work this out for her, but she would have to do something for him,” Terek wrote in court documents. “She understood Baldwin was asking for sex in exchange for legal discretions.”
The woman turned down Baldwin’s offer initially, according to court documents, but Baldwin text messaged the woman later that night and they met at the woman’s home the following day.
“The victim felt she had no choice but to comply with his request (for sex) or he would arrest her and issue her several citations resulting in the suspension of her driver’s license,” Terek wrote.
Baldwin denied the allegations when questioned by troopers on Sept. 2, but Terek said Baldwin was heard in 911 transmissions mentioning the woman and police had a text message Baldwin allegedly sent the woman on Feb. 19.
“He admitted he may have sent the text message to (the woman’s) cell phone by accident,” Terek wrote in court documents.
Shortly after troopers interviewed Baldwin, St. Clair Township Police Chief Francis Plummer contacted Terek and told him Baldwin had notified him he was going to “take a leave of absence” from his part-time position with that police department.
Plummer told troopers that a few months prior, Baldwin had told him about a different woman who was “badmouthing the police” on social media and that Baldwin “had accidentally texted the woman something inappropriate, thinking he was texting someone else,” Terek wrote.
Troopers contacted the woman, who claimed that Baldwin told her in July that she was about to be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a June incident in which he allegedly confiscated a marijuana pipe from her.
Baldwin allegedly told the woman she could “work off” the charges and repeatedly contacted her by phone.
They met three times, including for two meals at Johnstown-area restaurants, according to court documents, but the woman rebuffed Baldwin’s sexual advances.
Troopers extracted several text messages between Baldwin and the woman after obtaining a warrant to seize his cell phone, according to court documents.
Baldwin was charged by summons, with a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Denise Thiel scheduled for Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.