Pennsylvania Turnpike Phantom Killer

Richard Gazarik of Greensburg, a reporter for 42 years, recently released his sixth book, “The Pennsylvania Turnpike Phantom Killer: John Wesley Wable,” after nearly two years of research and writing.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Back in the 1970s, Richard Gazarik heard some old-timers in the newsroom at The Tribune-Review in Greensburg talking about the murders of two truck drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Those crimes in the 1950s had been committed along the stretch of the toll road that cuts through Westmoreland County.

“I put it away in my head for years and thought that someday I would do research and see if there was a story,” he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.