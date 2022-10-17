Back in the 1970s, Richard Gazarik heard some old-timers in the newsroom at The Tribune-Review in Greensburg talking about the murders of two truck drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Those crimes in the 1950s had been committed along the stretch of the toll road that cuts through Westmoreland County.
“I put it away in my head for years and thought that someday I would do research and see if there was a story,” he said.
There was.
Gazarik’s sixth book, “The Pennsylvania Turnpike Phantom Killer: John Wesley Wable,” was recently released after nearly two years of research and writing.
“I thought it would be an easy book to write,” he said. “I thought I could go down to the county archives (at the courthouse), and unfortunately, all the transcripts were gone.”
That sent him to a multitude of sources in newspapers and other records where the sensational murders made national news as the plot unfolded out of state and across the country.
Gazarik of Greensburg was a reporter for 42 years, first at the North Hills News Record, then working for a couple of years at the Bulletin in the mid-1970s. He joined the staff at the Tribune-Review in 1977 and retired nine years ago.
All of his books have been about western Pennsylvania.
“Wicked Pittsburgh” covers the corruption and racketeering of gangs and mob bosses. “Prohibition Pittsburgh” is about gang wars and bootlegging. “The History of Pittsburgh Jazz: Swinging in the Steel City” is a tribute to the regional talent that influenced American jazz, something that Gazarik said is often overlooked.
There are two biographies. “The Mayor of Shantytown: The Life of Father James Renshaw Cox” is about a Catholic priest who during the Depression fed over 200,000 people in the Strip District and was instrumental in building a shantytown for the homeless. He also led thousands of protestors to march on Washington, D.C., to confront President Herbert Hoover about how he was handling the Depression.
The other biography is “Black Valley: The Life and Death of Fannie Sellins,” who was murdered in the early 1900s during an era of disputes with labor unions.
Finding relevant information for his books is not always easy.
“There are a number of archives in this region, a lot of historical information,” Gazarik said. “There are archive services at the University of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History Center. Those are filled with great things. I’ve gotten information from the National Archives in Washington, D.C., and from the archives at the University of New York. I get some information online, but I also like to go to these places when I’m writing about them. Since Fannie Sellins was arrested in West Virginia and spent six months in jail, I went to see the jail. When I was writing the book about jazz, I went to the Hill District. The jazz clubs are all gone, but I went there to get a feel of the place. A lot of the things that I write about no longer exist, but I go to get a sense of the places.”
Gazarik reconstructed the turnpike crimes by reading newspapers from around the country. Wable, who was from the Ohiopyle area, started his crime spree in Westmoreland County, then spread out to Ohio, the West Coast and the Southwest.
The turnpike today doesn’t look like it did in the early 1950s. There are more lanes for travel, some tunnels have been replaced and the rest stop areas were nothing like the huge complexes now with expanded fuel service areas and restaurants. One major change has been the addition of areas at those sites where truckers can park overnight. And that difference played into Wable being able to easily murder two truck drivers.
Back then, many truckers pulled over on gravel areas and, since the big sleeper models were not yet popular, slept on their front seats. They didn’t have the safety of being among numerous parked trucks and countless motorists going in and out of the rest stops.
That worked well for Wable, who in that summer of 1953 spread fear among turnpike travelers.
On July 25, Lester Woodward of Duncannon pulled his rig off the turnpike near Irwin and parked in an unlit patch of gravel to get some sleep. The next morning, he was found dead by a trucker who stopped to ask directions. Woodward had been shot in the head.
On July 28, Harry Pitts of Bowling Green, West Virginia, pulled off on another unlit gravel area near Donegal, where a fellow trucker who recognized his rig the next morning stopped to chat. He found Pitts dead, shot through the mouth.
Trucker John Shepard of West Alexandria, Pennsylvania, survived an attempted murder on July 31. He had pulled off of U.S. Route 30 near Lisbon, Ohio, just a short distance from the Pennsylvania border. He was jarred awake with a blast from the same .32 caliber pistol that had killed Woodward and Pitts. He was hit in the jaw, and after the gunman fled, he was able to flag down passersby who summoned help.
“After he was done with his shootings, he was with his girlfriend in Cleveland, where he pawned the pocket watch that he had stolen from one of the victims,” Gazarik said. “By then, the police were looking for Wable and he hits the road and has a stolen car that he drives to California. Then he heads back east and in October he picks up two hitchhikers in New Mexico. They have no idea who he is, that he’s a wanted man.”
They agreed to rob a gas station with him, and that soon led to a high speed chase and apprehension. The police didn’t yet know who they had in jail.
Wable was brought back to Westmoreland County. He insisted that he was innocent, but in March 1954, a jury found him guilty of first degree murder for the death of Shepard, and recommended the death penalty. He was executed in the electric chair Sept. 26, 1954. He was 26 years old.
Gazarik’s book has a wealth of details in between those events. He covers the widespread manhunt, interviews with the trucker who survived, dead ends in the investigation and wild goose chases of similar crimes that could have been connected but weren’t.
“People are interested in the turnpike killer and these other topics because there’s a wealth of historical information in western Pennsylvania,” he said. “There are a whole lot of areas to mine in this region for history. There’s a lot of good stuff.”
Gazarik’s books can be found on Amazon.
