A sobering milestone — exactly 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 — will bring a number of special events to the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County starting next week.
Former President George W. Bush will deliver the keynote speech at the memorial near Shanksville on Saturday, Sept. 11. The former president and former first lady Laura Bush plan to attend the memorial’s annual morning observance ceremony. The event is closed to the public because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but is open to the families of Flight 93 and a small number of invited guests.
Former presidents and other U.S. leaders have descended upon the site through the years to remember the 40 United Airlines crew members and passengers who fought back against hijackers in 2001 and perished when the plane crashed in a Somerset County field.
The 9/11 observance will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Memorial Plaza. At 10:03 a.m. — the moment Flight 93 crashed — the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names. At the conclusion of the wreath laying, the ceremonial gate to the crash site will be opened and family members will walk to the crash site.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will perform Dvořбk’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” in a community concert as part of the memorial observance near the Wall of Names.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, a total of 40 luminaria candle lanterns will be lit and carried by family members, distinguished guests and Friends of Flight members and placed below the names of each of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra strings section will provide musical accompaniment for the luminaria ceremony on Friday.
In the days leading up to the Saturday ceremony and the day after, panelists will take part in the “Witness to History” speakers series, where speakers share their personal experiences of 9/11. Scheduled speakers series include:
- Sept. 7-8, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Virtual learning session for high school (Sept. 7) and middle school teachers (Sept. 8) — A panel of educators will discuss teaching 9/11 in the classroom.
- Sept. 9, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Visitor Center Complex, A Monumental Task: The Military and Civilian Air Response — 20 years later, panelists from NORAD and the FAA will recount their roles in defending American airspace.
- Sept. 10, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Visitor Center Complex, A Field of Honor Forever: Creating the Flight 93 Memorial — Key members of the Flight 93 National Memorial planning team will recall their journey to commemorating the passengers and crew of Flight 93.
- Sept. 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Visitor Center Complex, Large Plane Down!: First Responders to Flight 93 — The crash of Flight 93 forever linked the emergency personnel of Somerset County to their colleagues in New York and Washington, D.C. Local first responders will share their memories of arriving at the crash site and how it changed their lives.
- Sept. 12, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Visitor Center Complex, A Crime Scene: The Flight 93 Crash Investigation — The Flight 93 crash site yielded a wealth of evidence critical to the 9/11 investigations. Lead investigators will take a look back at their roles in uncovering what happened on Flight 93.
Other events include a group of nine chalk artists joining forces for two days, starting Sept. 8, with North Huntingdon Township-based chalk artist Erik Greenawalt. The chalk artists plan to create a 150-foot-long chalk art installation along the flight path walkway at the memorial which will feature portraits of the 40 passengers and crew members from Flight 93.
Additionally, sailors from the USS Somerset will visit the area before the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will host the sailors, which includes CO Captain John W. Kurtz and LT Edwin Handley, CHC, USN, during an Open ‘Fore’ Business Golf Tournament at Hidden Valley Resort on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The sailors will visit Somerset Rotary International the following day and later that day will place the remaining 40 flags on the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance. The flag display pays tribute to the lives lost on 9/11 and includes a total of 2,977 flags to honor lives lost. The sailors will be at hillside on the turnpike entrance around 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, to place the remaining 40 flags representing the passengers and crew of Flight 93. The flags will remain at the site through September to welcome memorial visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.