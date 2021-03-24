A former Mutual Aid Ambulance supervisor was charged this month with theft after being accused by Greensburg police of using the ambulance service’s business account to purchase vehicle parts, tools and tires for use on personal vehicles and pocketing cash received in exchange for scrap metal from the Mutual Aid maintenance garage.
Ben Malesky, 56, of Cook Township, was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking and single counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft of services.
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to await an April 1 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan.
According to court documents, Greensburg police were alerted in January that Malesky had recently been terminated from his position as supervisor of Mutual Aid’s maintenance garage in Greensburg following theft allegations.
An audit of business records “showed several discrepancies related to the ordering of parts and work performed on the personal vehicles of Malesky and his relatives,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Greensburg police Detective Charles Irvin alleged in court documents that Malesky used a Mutual Aid business account to pay for 26 invoices totaling $4,246.57 for automotive parts and supplies used for personal vehicles between May and July of 2020.
Irvin also alleges that Malesky had employees and non-employees take scrap metal to a local recycler in small batches “in order to keep the dollar amount under the threshold needed to receive cash instead of a check.” Receipts and business office records showed that money — $4,134.45 between 2003 and 2020 — was never deposited or recorded in the Mutual Aid business office, according to court documents.
