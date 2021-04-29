Former line cook of Guy Fieri's restaurant alleges racial discrimination

A former line cook at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar, located in Live! Casino in Hempfield Township, left the restaurant after alleging he faced racial discrimination.
Nate Ridley, 46, of East Pittsburgh, who is Black, said he was being paid less than a white coworker of the same position while working at the restaurant. Ridley also said a manager used a racial slur in front of him and another former line cook Kendra Gillcrese, who is also Black.
Ridley filed a complaint with Live! Casino’s human resources department after the incident and put in his two weeks’ notice. But he said he has yet to receive an apology from the manager, Live! Casino or Guy Fieri’s.
A spokesman for Live! Casino and Guy Fieri’s issued a joint statement denying Ridley’s claim of racial pay disparity.
“Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar are proud of the jobs we have created in Westmoreland County, are committed to our team members, and are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The allegation that our compensation varies by race is simply false,” Doug Haniford, advertising and public relations manager, said in an email statement on Wednesday.
Ridley, who has 28 years of restaurant experience, said he was hired in November to work at Guy Fieri’s, where he helped open the facility. His starting pay was $13 an hour, but he later learned a white coworker with less experience was making $15 an hour.
“I was talking to one of the coworkers about money. … I told him what I made an hour, and he gave me a really crazy look, and his body language let me know he was making more than that,” Ridley told the Bulletin.
He approached his manager about the pay disparity, but was told, “I shouldn’t be discussing people’s money,” Ridley related.
Later in January, Ridley said the manager used the N-word in front of him and Gillcrese while telling another employee to turn off a song that used explicit language.
“All he had to do was come back and say, ‘Hey, turn that off. It’s offensive. Or use any other explicit word that was in that song,’” Ridley said. “It was unbelievable. It was mind blowing.”
“I’m just angry about it. My pride was hurt. The fact that he just stood there and said that word in front of us with no remorse and nothing ever happened.”
After sharing his story on Facebook, Ridley connected with Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United, a national nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of millions of workers in the restaurant industry. Together they started an online petition which has garnered more than 3,200 signatures demanding Live! Casino and Guy Fieri’s address racial discrimination by:
- Raising Black workers’ wages, including five months of back pay and compensation for the unequal treatment.
- Mandatory racial sensitivity and equity training for all management and staff.
- Publicly acknowledging and reviewing the atmosphere of all Guy’s Fieri’s locations, not just at Live! Casino, to ensure fair practices are being upheld.
“It’s actually good for (the casino) that they could say, ‘Look, we’ve done this racial sensitivity for all management and our staff, and we also acknowledge that these things happen, and we would like to correct it.’” said Anthony Advincula, ROC director of communications. “That’s basically what we want.”
Ridley has also filed suit with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding the alleged racial discrimination he faced while working at the eatery.
“This case, the one that Mr. Ridley is currently facing, this is absolutely not an isolated case,” Advincula said.
Advincula said ROC helps restaurant workers air their grievances with large corporate groups.
“It is unfortunate that it comes to this,” Advincula said. “It could have been a group conversation between workers and the management. They don’t want to listen to them.”
Ridley has since found employment as a line cook where he said he is now making more money. Moving forward, Ridley would like to see changes for the better.
“I want the truth to come out. That’s all I want,” Ridley said, referring to the alleged pay disparity.
