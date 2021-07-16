A former Latrobe man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a woman from Hempfield Township that police allege took place just hours after he was released from jail last fall.
In addition to the one felony count of rape, Zachery David Kimmick, 31, of Homer City pleaded guilty to another felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, along with misdemeanors of indecent assault and simple assault.
According to authorities, on Nov. 3, Kimmick walked about a mile from the jail, where he had just been released after serving sentences for a drug-related conviction and parole revocations, to a home, where he claimed he briefly stayed that summer.
Once there, he sexually assaulted a woman.
The woman told police he knocked on the door at approximately 6:30 p.m. and asked if he could use the phone to call his parents for a ride, according to court documents. Once inside, Kimmick touched the woman improperly, then forcibly disrobed and raped her.
The woman, who suffered swollen lips from being punched, claimed she didn’t know her attacker, but later was able to identify him from a picture.
Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Kimmick to serve seven to 20 years in prison and an additional three years on probation.
While in jail, Kimmick wasn’t exactly a model prisoner. He pleaded guilty to four other cases from incidents at the jail. The cases stemmed from an occasion in jail where Kimmick exposed himself to a nurse and another occasion where he committed a sexual act in front of the same nurse.
He also pleaded guilty to several counts of aggravated assault after police allege he spit twice on jail guards. The judge imposed concurrent sentences for those offenses, which means he will receive no additional jail time for the spitting or exposure incidents.
This isn’t the only time Kimmick’s been in trouble with the law. He previously served a six-to-12-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to public exposure charges in 2018, and was sentenced to up to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to resisting arrest and simple assault for a 2015 incident in which police said he choked a Mount Pleasant policeman while being questioned about an alleged domestic dispute, according to court documents.
