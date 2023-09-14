A former Latrobe man currently lodged in Westmoreland County Prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor earlier this year is now facing additional charges.
Christopher Riley Fraser, 19, was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 13, on a litany of new charges in four separate cases filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in cooperation with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.
According to information provided by the DA’s office, the “alleged assaults happened between March-June and involved female victims ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old.”
Law enforcement officials said the defendant is accused of communicating with multiple victims through email, Snapchat and at area parks “near Latrobe and Unity Township,” noting the victims “detailed the alleged sexual encounters with Fraser, some on multiple occasions at various locations.”
Fraser was already incarcerated due to allegations that he and another man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at locations in Derry and South Greensburg.
According to online court records, PSP in June charged 20-year-old Ethan S. McCardle of Derry Borough and Fraser with multiple counts in response to allegations.
According to information provided by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, McCardle is accused of assaulting the girl in an Uber on May 5 while the vehicle traveled from Derry Manor Apartments to the Knights Inn located in South Greensburg. Once at the motel, investigators said the two engaged in sexual intercourse.
The victim told police both defendants knew she was 13 years old.
Fraser reportedly told police he met the victim in the parking lot of Rite Aid located in Derry, near the Derry Manor Apartments.
Fraser was reportedly staying in the apartment building with McCardle.
According to the DA’s office, Fraser told investigators he and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse in a “common area bathroom of the apartment complex” before all three involved parties traveled to the motel in South Greensburg.
This case is still pending court proceedings, the DA’s office said.
Fraser faces 27 new charges in four cases filed Wednesday, Sept. 13.
In the first case, Fraser faces two counts of raping a child, a first-degree felony; four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, a second-degree felony, and four counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, a third-degree felony. The offense date is listed as March 1.
In the second case, Fraser faces two counts of statutory sexual assault by a person four to eight years older, a second-degree felony; one count of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, a second-degree felony; two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, a second-degree misdemeanor, and three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, with no charge grade given. The offense date is listed as April 1.
In the third case, Fraser faces two counts of criminal solicitation — statutory sexual assault by a person four to eight years older, a second-degree felony; two counts of corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above, a third-degree felony, and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, a second-degree misdemeanor charge. The offense date is listed as May 28.
Fraser’s fourth case features a first-degree misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors. The offense date is listed as June 2.
Fraser is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
