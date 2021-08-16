After a week-long trial in Westmoreland County court, former Greater Latrobe Junior High School wrestling coach Cary Lydic was found not guilty Friday of charges that he allegedly endangered students and failed to report possible child abuse tied to suspected hazing incidents last year.
Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger issued the verdict without making any comments after a non-jury trial that included two days of testimony. Lydic, 30, of Greensburg was facing two misdemeanor charges.
Prosecutors alleged Lydic violated his duty to report child abuse claims related to repeated hazing incidents among student wrestlers, but Lydic claimed he did nothing wrong and called the alleged abuse “horseplay” in his testimony.
During the trial, six students — wrestlers and others associated with the team — testified that members of the wrestling team used a “rape stick” to assault other students before practices at the junior high school in January 2020. They claimed students pinned other students to the floor and repeatedly jabbed the stick into their buttocks.
Several claimed Lydic was told what had occurred.
Lydic confiscated the stick following one incident in the gym, according to security video footage shown as part of the trial. In another clip, Lydic was shown being handed the object by a student after a separate incident a week later.
In his testimony, Lydic said he didn’t think it rose to the level of child abuse and denied statements made by team members, who said they had told him about the abuse. Once he learned of the hazing from a complaint from a parent, Lydic said he promptly reported it to school authorities.
On the first day of the trial, Michael Porembka, the school district’s assistant superintendent, painted a picture of ritual hazing among members of the team on an ongoing basis as the coaches stood just feet away during his testimony.
According to Porembka, school officials became aware of the hazing allegations on Jan. 15, 2020. A student reported members of the middle school high school’s wrestling team, which included seventh through ninth graders, were restrained, tied down with a volleyball net and jabbed with a wooden object.
After speaking with students, Porembka said it became clear that they would need to involve the state police. After the hazing allegations surfaced, the administration made the decision to end the team’s season.
According to Lydic’s defense attorney, Casey White, the school district sacrificed him and blamed him to cover up school district failings that resulted in wrestlers being unsupervised before practice.
Prosecutors said Lydic was required by district policy and state law to report the hazing incidents to authorities as potential child abuse cases.
Lydic and his assistant coach, David F. Galando, 44, of Youngstown were fired after the hazing allegations first came to light. Galando was also charged with two misdemeanor offenses last October. He was ordered to serve two years of probation as part of a settlement with prosecutors that allowed him to enroll in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time, nonviolent offenders. He did not have to plead guilty and he can have his criminal record expunged after two years on probation without any incidents.
Four members of the wrestling team, all 15 years old at the time, were prosecuted in juvenile court and those proceedings are private.
