Five former Latrobe volunteer firefighters have filed a federal lawsuit seeking their reinstatement, the ouster of Fire Chief John Brasile and compensatory damages in excess of $150,000 for their expulsion from the fire department and alleged violations of their Constitutional rights.
The lawsuit's plaintiffs Christopher Blessing, Fabian Giovannagelo, Nico Giovannagelo, Cody Giovannagelo and Ryan Jones allege they were illegally expelled from the department in May as retaliation for speaking out publicly against Brasile and weren't afforded an appropriate opportunity to appeal those expulsions.
The 69-page lawsuit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh names the City of Latrobe, Mayor Rosemarie Wolford, Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Brasile and fire department president Chuck McDowell Jr. as defendants.
Wolford declined to comment on the lawsuit, as did City of Latrobe solicitor John Greiner. Brasile did not respond to requests for comment. Attorney Frederick Charles of Allentown, representing the plaintiffs, also declined to comment.
The suit levels multiple accusations against Brasile, alleging the fire chief falsely claimed to have responded to emergency scenes where he wasn't present, showed up late to other scenes, removed his opponent from the ballot in a December election for the department's fire chief and made sexist and racist comments about firefighters in the department.
According to the lawsuit, Brasile also falsely claimed that 100% of the city's fire hydrants were fully operational while plaintiffs claim the figure was much lower, and refused to send members of Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 to emergency scenes near the station, which is located at the corner of Oak and South Alexandria streets in the city’s First Ward.
Much of the complaint is devoted to paraphrasing or quoting alleged conversations between plaintiffs and Latrobe residents expressing concern about fire protection in the city under Brasile's leadership following a temporary shutdown in December of Hose Co. No. 1.
The lawsuit's plaintiffs allege the station's shutdown and the suspension seven members came days before Nico Giovannagelo was set to oppose Brasile in the December 2019 election for fire chief. His name was omitted from election ballots, leaving Brasile to run unopposed. Nico Giovannagelo was among seven Hose Co. No. 1 firefighters who remained suspended after the station returned to operation, the suit alleges. The station's shutdown also interfered with the plaintiffs' efforts to apply for $185,000 in federal grant funding for equipment at Hose Co. No. 1, the lawsuit alleges.
City and fire department officials said operations at the station were halted for a few days amid concerns over changes to call response numbers included in federal grant paperwork. Brasile also accused firefighters from the station of responding to emergency scenes while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the lawsuit, which denies those accusations.
According to the lawsuit, Brasile made inappropriate sexual comments about a female firefighter at Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1, used a sexist slur when referring to another firefighter's wife and referred to two firefighters as the department's "Mexicans."
Fabian Giovannagelo — Nico Giovannagelo's father — allegedly confronted Brasile about his language and a number of safety concerns, according to the lawsuit.
Following the December election for chief, which Brasile won, several of the plaintiffs attended Latrobe council meetings to speak out against the election, the suspensions of Hose Co. No. 1 firefighters and the fire department's leadership, calling for council to investigate Brasile's conduct and suspend him as chief.
Fire department members held a special election for fire chief on March 5, according to the lawsuit, with 32 members voting for Nico Giovannagelo and 17 voting for Brasile. According to the lawsuit, 22 members of Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 on March 8 voted unanimously to expel Brasile from the station. The station had 38 members at the time, according to the suit. Brasile was transferred to Hose Co. No. 2.
Brasile said the March 5 election didn't follow the fire department's bylaws, and council did not recognize its results as valid.
“This election they had, it was illegal. They made their own ballots up, Co. 1 made the ballots up,” Brasile told the Bulletin in March. “They had the voting during the day and didn’t tell everybody.”
In May, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit were notified they had been expelled from the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department. According to the lawsuit, after seeking to appeal the expulsions, the plaintiffs received "unidentifiable sheets of paper," but were "never properly or legally notified of a date, time and location of any appeal hearing." They later received notices that an "appeal meeting" had been held and their appeals were denied.
The suit seeks a declaration that the defendants violated the plaintiffs' civil rights, compensatory damages in excess of $150,000, punitive and exemplary damages and injunctions vacating the December 2019 election for fire chief, reinstating the results of the March 5 election and reinstating the plaintiffs as firefighters for the department.
