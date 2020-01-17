The former owner of a now-shuttered Latrobe day care center who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for knowingly allowing a convicted sex offender to have access to children at her business was denied an appeal in the case this week.
Lisa Knecht, 59, of Derry, who was convicted in 2015 of 11 felony counts of child endangerment, claimed in her appeal that her defense lawyer did not provide adequate representation during her trial. Knecht’s appeal contended her lawyer should have prevented the parents of children in her care from testifying and that her husband and daughter should have been called to testify on her behalf.
Police said Knecht knew her husband, Donald Knecht, 64, had previously been convicted of sexual offenses against children and she still allowed him to be in contact with children at her Bright Beginnings Day Care Center between 2007 and 2011.
Donald Knecht served two separate five-year terms on probation in two different states — one following a 1989 arrest for molesting a young girl in Virginia and the second after a 1996 lewdness incident in New Jersey.
In 2012, he pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault and child pornography charges stemming from allegations he molested two children, ages 9 and 7, in Derry Township. He was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison in that case.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway on Wednesday issued a 33-page opinion ruling there was no basis for Lisa Knecht’s appeal.
“The testimony of parents and employees of the day care was certainly relevant and highly probative of whether the defendant committed the offense of endangering the welfare of children by allowing Donald Knecht to be in the children’s presence,” Hathaway wrote.
Hathaway added in the ruling that testimony from Donald Knecht was unlikely to have helped his wife’s case at trial in light of his prior criminal record.
